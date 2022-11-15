Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
APSU music department to spread seasonal cheer with Happy Holidays concert
CLARKSVILLE, TN – December is quickly approaching, which means it’s time again for the cozy holiday concert hosted each year by David Steinquest, Austin Peay State University professor of music. The performance is at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, in the Mabry Concert Hall in the APSU Music/Mass Communication Building.
clarksvillenow.com
Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’ opens Thanksgiving night at Roxy Regional Theatre
CLARKSVILLE, TN – After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your out-of-town guests to downtown Clarksville for family entertainment sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit!. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, November 24, at 7 p.m....
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Holiday fairs, Turkeys for Troops, classical concerts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – See plays, concerts, and performances this weekend with family and friends, or pick up a turkey for Thanksgiving at the Turkeys for Troops event. Radio Days: The Cumberland Winds Jazz Project is teaming with the Roxy Regional Theatre to recreate an old-time radio show...
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
clarksvillenow.com
Travel the globe with Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s newest exhibit
CLARKSVILLE, TN – From the warm red earth of Arizona to the tranquil mountain valleys of New Zealand, from the twinkling late night lights of Paris to the bright blue skies of Peru – Lori Putnam’s newest exhibit takes Customs House Museum & Cultural Center visitors around the world through the lens of modern impressionism.
clarksvillenow.com
Holiday fun guide: Christmas festivals, movies, concerts and more in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This holiday season, you can stroll along the river at Christmas on the Cumberland, shop at local vendors during festive markets and watch classic holiday movies with family and friends. Here are some of the upcoming big events in Clarksville this season, through the...
wnky.com
Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
clarksvillenow.com
Make Christmas special for kids in need with Clarksville Now Toy Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Be Santa’s helper for Christmas this year and help area kids have a wonderful Christmas by donating to the 5 Star Media Group annual Toy Drive!. Come see us from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec 9 and 10, at Walmart on...
Nashville Parent
Free Coats for MNPS Students this Saturday
In the Nashville-area, Soles4Souls and Macy’s will distribute more than 250 brand new coats from Macy’s to students from Metro Nashville Public Schools during a coat event on Saturday, November 19 at Nissan Stadium. This year, working in partnership with local charities and service organizations in a number...
clarksvillenow.com
Frost flowers bloom in Montgomery County, creating fragile ice sculptures
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some unusual flowers bloomed in Montgomery County this week, but their white layers weren’t made of petals – they were made of ice. Bonnie Foster captured photos of these frost flowers, which bloomed on Port Royal Road on Thursday and Friday. Foster...
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend weather: Lows drop to the teens Saturday night
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Yes, it’s cold, but it’s about to get colder, with lows in the teens this weekend. The highs all weekend will be in the 40s, but the low Saturday night will drop to around 17, according to the National Weather Service. Skies...
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Tennessee State University marching band earns two historic Grammy nominations
Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands is continuing to add to its legacy and can now include the title "Grammy-nominated" to its long list of accomplishments.
clarksvillenow.com
Biology, art collaboration helps photography students ‘think about the story’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A collaboration between the Art + Design and biology departments at Austin Peay is helping prepare student photographers for the creative challenges they might face in their careers. The collaboration allows art students to choose specimens from the David H. Snyder Museum of Zoology for elaborate...
clarksvillenow.com
Diane Elizabeth Chapa
Diane Elizabeth Kraft-Chapa, age 68, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 19, 1954, in New Orleans, LA to the late Dan J. and Florence Ray Kraft. Diane enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing dominoes, and other phone games. She adored her family and cherished spending time with them. She was an excellent cook who delighted in preparing meals for her family.
clarksvillenow.com
Barbara Blane Mathis
Barbara Blane Mathis, age 74, of Ashland City, TN, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center. Barbara was born February 11, 1948, in Red Bay, AL, to the late Troy Blane Thorn and Josie Lee Jones. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy and Paulete Thorn. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Neal Mathis; daughter Chris Sullivan; brother, Mickey Dale Thorn; sister, Jeanette Thorn Terrall and a grandchild, Robert Zane Foster.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 5,000th home built in Tennessee | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee marked its 5000th home in the state on Thursday with Habitat of Humanity of Montgomery County. Attendees heard speeches and signed the studs of the home, currently under construction. Judith, the future homeowner, delivered a speech thanking God and...
clarksvillenow.com
Volunteers needed to support Salvation Army Christmas programs
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Despite the lingering pandemic, more than 2 million people of all ages volunteered their time, talents, and resources in 2021 to assist The Salvation Army’s work in the USA. This Christmastime, The Salvation Army right here in Clarksville is appealing to prospective volunteers like you to help raise much-needed funds and to assist the most vulnerable men, women and children in our community.
clarksvillenow.com
Ella Marshall
Ella Marshall, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at AHC Clarksville. She was born on October 1, 1931, in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Friedrich Binder and Karoline Ziegler. There are no public services scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home...
clarksvillenow.com
Billy Harold King
Billy Harold King, age 31, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home. He was born December 30, 1990, in Clarksville, TN to Houston King and Cynthia Wallace Cacal. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Houston (Jennifer) King and Cynthia (Rodney) Cacal;...
Comments / 0