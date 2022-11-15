ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

APSU music department to spread seasonal cheer with Happy Holidays concert

CLARKSVILLE, TN – December is quickly approaching, which means it’s time again for the cozy holiday concert hosted each year by David Steinquest, Austin Peay State University professor of music. The performance is at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, in the Mabry Concert Hall in the APSU Music/Mass Communication Building.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Holiday fairs, Turkeys for Troops, classical concerts

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – See plays, concerts, and performances this weekend with family and friends, or pick up a turkey for Thanksgiving at the Turkeys for Troops event. Radio Days: The Cumberland Winds Jazz Project is teaming with the Roxy Regional Theatre to recreate an old-time radio show...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Travel the globe with Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s newest exhibit

CLARKSVILLE, TN – From the warm red earth of Arizona to the tranquil mountain valleys of New Zealand, from the twinkling late night lights of Paris to the bright blue skies of Peru – Lori Putnam’s newest exhibit takes Customs House Museum & Cultural Center visitors around the world through the lens of modern impressionism.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Nashville Parent

Free Coats for MNPS Students this Saturday

In the Nashville-area, Soles4Souls and Macy’s will distribute more than 250 brand new coats from Macy’s to students from Metro Nashville Public Schools during a coat event on Saturday, November 19 at Nissan Stadium. This year, working in partnership with local charities and service organizations in a number...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend weather: Lows drop to the teens Saturday night

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Yes, it’s cold, but it’s about to get colder, with lows in the teens this weekend. The highs all weekend will be in the 40s, but the low Saturday night will drop to around 17, according to the National Weather Service. Skies...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Diane Elizabeth Chapa

Diane Elizabeth Kraft-Chapa, age 68, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 19, 1954, in New Orleans, LA to the late Dan J. and Florence Ray Kraft. Diane enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing dominoes, and other phone games. She adored her family and cherished spending time with them. She was an excellent cook who delighted in preparing meals for her family.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Barbara Blane Mathis

Barbara Blane Mathis, age 74, of Ashland City, TN, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center. Barbara was born February 11, 1948, in Red Bay, AL, to the late Troy Blane Thorn and Josie Lee Jones. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy and Paulete Thorn. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Neal Mathis; daughter Chris Sullivan; brother, Mickey Dale Thorn; sister, Jeanette Thorn Terrall and a grandchild, Robert Zane Foster.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity celebrates 5,000th home built in Tennessee | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee marked its 5000th home in the state on Thursday with Habitat of Humanity of Montgomery County. Attendees heard speeches and signed the studs of the home, currently under construction. Judith, the future homeowner, delivered a speech thanking God and...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Volunteers needed to support Salvation Army Christmas programs

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Despite the lingering pandemic, more than 2 million people of all ages volunteered their time, talents, and resources in 2021 to assist The Salvation Army’s work in the USA. This Christmastime, The Salvation Army right here in Clarksville is appealing to prospective volunteers like you to help raise much-needed funds and to assist the most vulnerable men, women and children in our community.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ella Marshall

Ella Marshall, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at AHC Clarksville. She was born on October 1, 1931, in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Friedrich Binder and Karoline Ziegler. There are no public services scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Billy Harold King

Billy Harold King, age 31, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home. He was born December 30, 1990, in Clarksville, TN to Houston King and Cynthia Wallace Cacal. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Houston (Jennifer) King and Cynthia (Rodney) Cacal;...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

