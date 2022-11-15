Diane Elizabeth Kraft-Chapa, age 68, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 19, 1954, in New Orleans, LA to the late Dan J. and Florence Ray Kraft. Diane enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing dominoes, and other phone games. She adored her family and cherished spending time with them. She was an excellent cook who delighted in preparing meals for her family.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO