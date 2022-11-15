Read full article on original website
WCNC
Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
lincolntimesnews.com
The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose
LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
WCNC
Leaf Burrito: the year round yard bag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Cleaning yard debris has never been easier thanks to Leaf Burrito. Here with more is the owner Marc Mataya. Marc invented the Leaf Burrito® in his front yard in Charlotte, NC in 2015, out of frustration and strong resistance to filling and wasting single-use bags. He didn't have time to bag up about 25 bags of leaves before a party at his home the next day. Instead, he raked and blew the leaves into a Costco-purchased tarp, which was blue on one side and brown on the other. After "burritoing" it up, the outside-brown color of the tarp looked like...well, exactly like a burrito. The Leaf burrito was born.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Multimillion-Dollar Renovation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atrium Hospitality announces the completion of the multimillion-dollar makeover of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, featuring 28,300 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. Our hotel’s two-year capital improvements span shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces with all having received a fresh, modern redesign to enrich guest experiences. Located at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive in the Charlotte business district, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005016/en/ Do you prefer to work out in the privacy of your room? Upgrade to one of the Hilton Charlotte Airport’s transformed suites that includes the Five Feet to Fitness(TM) revolutionary room amenity, offering you more than 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. The newly renovated Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
WCNC
The Charlotte Auto show is in full effect!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charlotte Auto Show is back at the Charlotte Convention Center and it's better than ever. Jenn Jackson Executive Director of the Auto Show, gave us a tour. The auto show has something for everyone. “This auto show is all about the cars, the cars are the stars” says Jackson. Here are just some of the things patrons will see.
focusnewspaper.com
Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
businesstodaync.com
Where to park at Birkdale Village? Counting spaces
Nov. 15. TL Bernthal. The number of parking spaces at Birkdale Village exceeds what is required, despite “the lack of parking” sometimes being a talking point about the mixed-use development in Huntersville. Birkdale Village currently exceeds the town’s minimum parking requirements, according to Brian Richards, assistant planning director...
Custom home startup launching in Charlotte and the Triangle raises $12.5 million
Founded by a team including two former North Carolina State University students, Atmos strives to provide clients a streamlined custom home building experience.
WBTV
Exciting up on Ms. Debbie following WBTV’s ‘No Place to Call Home’ special
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update. Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.”. That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie...
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Mooresville charity fighting food insecurity, helping to educate community
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Inside a Mooresville warehouse, what started as a simple soup kitchen in 1987 is now something much bigger. It's now a food bank, a food delivery service and a job training center. Feed NC serves about 150 people daily. On average, 50 new families apply a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Airport Delays
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and people across the country are getting ready to hop on a plane to see their loved ones. But what’s the chance your flight is delayed? Consumer reporter John Matarese looks at the best and worst airlines for delays, so you don’t waste your money.
WCNC
The Good Feet Store is on a Referral Quest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Good Feet Store is on a referral quest! According to their website, for existing customers the quest is to find those who aren’t wearing Good Feet premium arch supports. For every five referrals that give us your name at their first personalized fitting, you score a free $499 premium arch support to add to your collection.
WCNC
Preparing for the Holidays 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor, David Gregg, partnered with category leaders to help us get a jump on the holiday season. If you have a coffee lover in your life, a...
WCNC
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Top Picks of Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend (11.18-11.20)
Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Charlotte? You’ve come to the right place. Okay, so the days of our Fall weekends being in the 70s might be over. Temperatures this weekend are definitely a little bit cooler, but that’s okay! Bundle up, because there is plenty to do around Charlotte.
CMPD shares reminder about Safe Exchange Zones ahead of holiday shopping through online sites
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A friendly reminder from law enforcement agencies across Charlotte: the convenience of online sales exchanges can be potentially dangerous. Officers are emphasizing how important it is for buyers and sellers to meet in public, well-lit areas -- preferably during the day -- to help reduce the chance of becoming a victim of a crime. They recommend bringing a second person with you.
