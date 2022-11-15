ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose

LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Leaf Burrito: the year round yard bag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Cleaning yard debris has never been easier thanks to Leaf Burrito. Here with more is the owner Marc Mataya. Marc invented the Leaf Burrito® in his front yard in Charlotte, NC in 2015, out of frustration and strong resistance to filling and wasting single-use bags. He didn't have time to bag up about 25 bags of leaves before a party at his home the next day. Instead, he raked and blew the leaves into a Costco-purchased tarp, which was blue on one side and brown on the other. After "burritoing" it up, the outside-brown color of the tarp looked like...well, exactly like a burrito. The Leaf burrito was born.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atrium Hospitality announces the completion of the multimillion-dollar makeover of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, featuring 28,300 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. Our hotel’s two-year capital improvements span shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces with all having received a fresh, modern redesign to enrich guest experiences. Located at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive in the Charlotte business district, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005016/en/ Do you prefer to work out in the privacy of your room? Upgrade to one of the Hilton Charlotte Airport’s transformed suites that includes the Five Feet to Fitness(TM) revolutionary room amenity, offering you more than 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. The newly renovated Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Charlotte Auto show is in full effect!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charlotte Auto Show is back at the Charlotte Convention Center and it's better than ever. Jenn Jackson Executive Director of the Auto Show, gave us a tour. The auto show has something for everyone. “This auto show is all about the cars, the cars are the stars” says Jackson. Here are just some of the things patrons will see.
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Where to park at Birkdale Village? Counting spaces

Nov. 15. TL Bernthal. The number of parking spaces at Birkdale Village exceeds what is required, despite “the lack of parking” sometimes being a talking point about the mixed-use development in Huntersville. Birkdale Village currently exceeds the town’s minimum parking requirements, according to Brian Richards, assistant planning director...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Airport Delays

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and people across the country are getting ready to hop on a plane to see their loved ones. But what’s the chance your flight is delayed? Consumer reporter John Matarese looks at the best and worst airlines for delays, so you don’t waste your money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Good Feet Store is on a Referral Quest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Good Feet Store is on a referral quest! According to their website, for existing customers the quest is to find those who aren’t wearing Good Feet premium arch supports. For every five referrals that give us your name at their first personalized fitting, you score a free $499 premium arch support to add to your collection.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Preparing for the Holidays 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor, David Gregg, partnered with category leaders to help us get a jump on the holiday season. If you have a coffee lover in your life, a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

CMPD shares reminder about Safe Exchange Zones ahead of holiday shopping through online sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A friendly reminder from law enforcement agencies across Charlotte: the convenience of online sales exchanges can be potentially dangerous. Officers are emphasizing how important it is for buyers and sellers to meet in public, well-lit areas -- preferably during the day -- to help reduce the chance of becoming a victim of a crime. They recommend bringing a second person with you.
CHARLOTTE, NC

