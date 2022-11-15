In Coffeyville, Kansas there is a substantial refinery called CVR and owned by Coffeyville Resources. The refinery has been in continuous operation for many years and many sections of the facility are leased out to partners and contractors. However, the security contractors guarding the site, a team of 24-31 people, have a strange quandary where turnover is so high that a significant portion of the population of Coffeyville and neighboring towns has worked there at some point. No exact estimate can be made, but the average length of employment is less than 1 year even when top managers are included.

