Montgomery County, KS

kggfradio.com

Fatality Wreck in Rural Montgomery County

An Elk City man is found dead after a rural accident in Montgomery County. During the early morning hours late last week, deputies were dispatched to Highway 160 near County Road 5000 for a one-vehicle accident. When deputies arrived on scene they found a dark-colored Chevy Trail Blazer on its side in the ditch. After a search of the area, deputies discovered the driver had been ejected from the vehicle during the accident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man charged for crash that killed 2 who were changing a tire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused hitting and killing two people who were changing a tire on an SUV November 10, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. Travis Mock, 26 of Wichita, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault

MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
PARSONS, KS
kosu.org

'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses

But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
MIAMI, OK
KTUL

Hi-Way Café in Vinita breaks Guinness World Record

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hi-Way Café in Vinita is the newest Guinness World Record holder. The café says it broke the record for most stickers on a car Saturday afternoon. Being on Route 66, the café put 60,066 stickers on the car, beating the old record...
VINITA, OK
news9.com

Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs

Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Fredonia City Commission To Meet In Special Session

The Fredonia City Commission will hold a Special Meeting to seek input from members of the community. The Special meeting will be held at City Hall on Thursday, November 17th at 5:00 pm. The City Commission is seeking public input from members of the community in reference to the solar farm project. The commission wants input from residents and business owners before the City Commission votes on the Fredonia Solar Farm Project.
FREDONIA, KS
Elijah Rose

Coffeyville Refinery's Security Team has Prodigious Termination Rates.

In Coffeyville, Kansas there is a substantial refinery called CVR and owned by Coffeyville Resources. The refinery has been in continuous operation for many years and many sections of the facility are leased out to partners and contractors. However, the security contractors guarding the site, a team of 24-31 people, have a strange quandary where turnover is so high that a significant portion of the population of Coffeyville and neighboring towns has worked there at some point. No exact estimate can be made, but the average length of employment is less than 1 year even when top managers are included.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

