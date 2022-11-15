Alabama should legalize recreational marijuana, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tells Congress: ‘Too high a toll’

Read full article on original website
Earlisa Cookie Norman
4d ago
I don't even smoke, nor do I have a desire to smoke marijuana and I agree to make it legal would be a great step in clearing up the judicial system as well as clearing out a lot of jail cells.
Reply
31
Sundown Lightfoot
3d ago
LMAO.The Alabama legislature and Ivey can't even bring forth a lottery bill. They can pass that booze bill in record time though.
Reply(4)
26
Bamafan4lyfe
3d ago
Alabama could be so much more . Just look at the Poarch Creek Indians. These idiots in the government only want the perks they get from big pharmacy & prisons. Don't forget the bird sanctuaries. They don't care about progress unless it dont mess up their perks.
Reply
10
