Alabama should legalize recreational marijuana, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tells Congress: ‘Too high a toll’

By Greg Garrison
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Earlisa Cookie Norman
4d ago

I don't even smoke, nor do I have a desire to smoke marijuana and I agree to make it legal would be a great step in clearing up the judicial system as well as clearing out a lot of jail cells.

Sundown Lightfoot
3d ago

LMAO.The Alabama legislature and Ivey can't even bring forth a lottery bill. They can pass that booze bill in record time though.

Bamafan4lyfe
3d ago

Alabama could be so much more . Just look at the Poarch Creek Indians. These idiots in the government only want the perks they get from big pharmacy & prisons. Don't forget the bird sanctuaries. They don't care about progress unless it dont mess up their perks.

