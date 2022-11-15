Read full article on original website
Trump Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to DeSantis on 2024 Speculation
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday night at the former president’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, telling the unofficial 2024 Republican presidential contender to stand down. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added. To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.” Habba proceeded to double down, stating: “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.” A DeSantis campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening. The warning follows Trump mocking DeSantis at a Saturday night rally—calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”—which left allies turning on him.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
If Trump runs in 2024, it's likely he'll choose Marjorie Taylor Greene as running mate
Former President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene during the LIV golf invitational series on July 30, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A New York Times reporter confirmed rumors that Donald Trump is considering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as his running mate, should...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Washington Examiner
No time like prime time: Trump sets time for Tuesday 'special announcement'
Former President Donald Trump will deliver his "special announcement" on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST, according to a new advisory. He will be speaking from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and the press are invited to register for credentials. It was already known Trump would make some sort...
Former Trump official reacts to Trump's 2024 announcement
Former President Donald Trump announced another run for the White House during a speech from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Mick Mulvaney, former acting chief of staff for President Trump, joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
Trump to lay out lengthy second-term agenda, including call to finish border wall
Former President Donald Trump’s expected campaign announcement Tuesday will pitch voters on his plan for a second term in office that would revive frustrated pillars of his 2016 bid and first-term agenda. A source close to Trump said that while not an exhaustive list, the former president would discuss...
Former Trump press aide: Trump speech was ‘low-energy, uninspiring’
An ex-press aide to former President Trump on Tuesday criticized Trump’s announcement that he was running for the White House in 2024, calling the speech “low-energy” and “uninspiring.”. “This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump. Even the crowd seems...
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper that the Republican Party needs to move on from former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall.
WATCH: Fox News guest begs Donald Trump not to run again in 2024
Conservative commentator Michele Tafoya did not mince words when dunking on former President Donald Trump's speculated 2024 debut in the aftermath of the expected red wave manifesting as a lackluster pink ripple Tuesday night. Tafoya, a former sports reporter who has since dabbled in conservative punditry, contended that the lackluster...
Trump will make a 'professional' and 'buttoned-up' 2024 bid announcement, top advisor says, despite many urging him to delay
Trump is going to make a "professional, very buttoned-up" announcement about his 2024 bid, an advisor said. Jason Miller said Trump was going ahead with the Tuesday announcement, despite disappointing midterm results. Trump is reportedly being urged to delay until after the Georgia Senate run-off. Former President Donald Trump will...
Donald Trump announces he's running for president in 2024
Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he's running for president again in 2024. It's Trump's third presidential run; he won his first race against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in 2020. Trump's 2024 campaign comes as he faces escalating federal and state criminal investigations. Donald Trump...
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Major Garrett on Trump's plans for a "very big announcement" Tuesday night
Former President Donald Trump is making what he calls a "very big announcement" Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, and all signs point to his officially kicking of his 2024 presidential campaign. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "Red and Blue" with more on the potential impact and why Trump decided to do it now.
Former President Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump is slated to make what he calls a "big announcement" tonight. Sources tell CBS News he is expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 race for President. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has more.
MSNBC
Trump’s former Pentagon chief says he’s ‘unfit for office’
Over the summer, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who worked alongside Donald Trump for a year and a half, publicly declared that the former president is unsuited for public office. Esper went on to agree that Trump represents “a threat to democracy.”. I’ve long believed that this represented a...
