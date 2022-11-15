Read full article on original website
Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
Martin Luther King’s daughter hits back at Kari Lake for saying he would have been a Maga Republican
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, hit back at Kari Lake for suggesting that had the rights activist been alive today, he would have been a Maga Republican.Ms Lake, the Republican governor hopeful for Arizona, said at a campaign event on Wednesday that Martin Luther King Jr would have been a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.After Ms Lake's bizarre comments drew people's ire on social media, Martin Luther King Jr's daughter tore into her for being dismissive of her father's "seminal work and beliefs", such as ending voter suppression...
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Daniel Dale discuss Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake's recent comments denying that she made light of the attack of Paul Pelosi. Lake is blaming "creative editing" from the "fake news media," which is false.
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'
All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes. “Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.
Vox
Kari Lake’s defeat in Arizona may only be a temporary blow to Trumpism
Republican Kari Lake, a far-right former TV news anchor who rapidly built a national profile as one of the most vocal proponents of President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies, won’t be Arizona’s next governor. But even if she admits that fact — a big if, given her recent attacks on her state’s electoral process and that she’s repeatedly refused to say that she will concede the race if she loses — it’s not likely to be the last we’ll see of her.
Fresno’s Republican apologist Ray Appleton just said it: ‘Donald Trump is done.’
I took a dive into local conservative talk radio today to hear the hot takes. Ray Appleton, Fresno’s leading talk-show host, began his KMJ program Wednesday with this declaration: “Donald Trump is done.”. He quickly followed up by saying Trump was done .... as a Republican. As any...
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Trump Jr. spreads conspiracy theory that McConnell wanted Masters and Lake to lose
Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) One day after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was projected to win re-election in Arizona, Donald Trump, Jr. is spreading...
“President Trump Has My Full Endorsement and My Support As Our Republican Nominee in 2024” Says Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpShutterstock. On November 15, as the former one-term president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, many of his most-loyal supporters were quick to declare their support.
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
Former Speaker Paul Ryan Blames Dismal GOP Midterms On 'Trump Hangover'
Former Republican speaker of the House Paul Ryan blamed the poor GOP showing in the midterm elections on a Donald Trump “hangover,” calling the former president a “drag on our ticket.”. Republicans should have “done better” in Tuesday’s midterm elections, said the former GOP lawmaker from Wisconsin...
John Oliver ‘Glad’ To Spot One Of The ‘Most Devastating Things’ To Happen To Trump
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver is calling “bullshit” on a key right-wing talking point being used to subvert the results of U.S. elections. That’s the notion pushed by Donald Trump and his allies that there’s a vast conspiracy to swing elections in favor of Democrats.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Republicans are ready to ‘move on’ from Trump after election debacle. Too bad they can’t
Now that Donald Trump has authored Republicans’ third national electoral rebuke in four years, the party that collectively surrendered to his dangerous buffoonery has devised an equally brilliant strategy for emerging from its resulting marginalization: They’re simply going to “move on.”. “Republicans are ready to move on...
Obama heckled at Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates
Former President Barack Obama was heckled Wednesday during a rally in Phoenix for Democrats in Arizona. Obama was stumping for Sen. Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs, who are respectively in close races for Senate and governor, and talking about the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic had on American families and communities when he was interrupted by a heckler.
What Republicans are saying about Trump running for the 2024 election
What did Trump say about his 2024 run? How are Republicans feeling about the announcement? Why are people skeptical?
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Hilariously Awkward Moment Of Trump's Big Party
The late-night host finds a truly uncomfortable moment out of Mar-a-Lago.
Jonah Goldberg: Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem?
If Mitch McConnell had picked Senate candidates for the midterms, without interference from Trump, Republicans would likely have picked up several seats.
