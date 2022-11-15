Read full article on original website
Joe Biden: unlikely firefighter in American inferno
Joe Biden became president in the midst of what he called a "battle for the soul of America" -- and, for once, the political rhetoric hardly seemed far-fetched. Stickers reading "Joe Biden did this" began appearing on gasoline pumps around the country.
Trump news – live: Bill Barr says charges ‘increasingly likely’ as Trump hits back over special counsel
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after the current attorney general, Merrick Garland, named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Garland made the announcement at a news conference on Friday and said Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The...
Watch: Trump responds to special counsel appointment
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday to take over two DOJ invesitgations involving former President Donald Trump.
80th birthday puts Biden's age back in the spotlight
Never before has a sitting US president faced 80 candles on a birthday cake -- and the milestone that Joe Biden reaches on Sunday has undeniable ramifications as he ponders running again in 2024. History suggests that a sitting US president concluding a first term will run again.
In Washington, an older generation begins stepping aside
President Joe Biden, who turns 80 on Sunday, doesn't stick out in a US political class where young faces are so rare it has been called a gerontocracy -- though a changing of the guard may soon be afoot. The election has certainly ushered in some young new faces.
Russian official says he hopes US can agree to prisoner exchange for ‘Merchant of Death’
Russia expressed a more positive attitude about the potential prisoner exchange with the U.S. for a convicted arms trafficker, Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”. The Russian news agency Interfax reported Friday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the Kremlin hopes the chances...
