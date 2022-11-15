Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Short-term vacation rentals in Indian Rocks Beach divide residents, property owners
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Short-term rentals took center stage Tuesday night in Indian Rocks Beach where the city commission held a special meeting to discuss issues and concerns related to vacationers. The town called for the special meeting after receiving countless complaints about tourists being publicly intoxicated, knocking on...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
History surrounds Bradenton restaurant Pier 22
Back in the 1930s, this area was known as the Memorial Pier and was dedicated to the 21 men from Manatee County who died in WWI.
fox13news.com
Multiple cats shot in Town 'N' Country mobile home community in the last year and a half, rescue group says
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A local rescue group said seven cats in a Town ‘N' Country neighborhood have been shot with a pellet gun in the last year and a half. Of those that were shot, three ended up dead. "What kind of person does this to an...
fox13news.com
Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - From first responders answering seemingly endless calls for help at the height of the storm, to city officials working to repair roads and make them stronger for the future, the city of North Port has been through a lot since Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's Good Day...
fox13news.com
'Community of Unity': After Ian, North Port becomes more than neighbors
The new motto in North Port is "Community of Unity" and it's an appropriate title. Neighbors became rescuers. First responders became more than lifelines. And the recovery has become a symbol of hope for everyone in Sarasota County.
fox13news.com
Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
fox13news.com
First responders drop everything to serve others during Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County and city of North Port first responders answer calls for help when disasters strike. For most police and fire rescue crews, they had to leave their own families and homes to help others in the face of a massive storm.
fox13news.com
Man behind bars after domestic violence victim slips note to Pinellas store clerk, deputies say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A woman's alleged abuser is behind bars after deputies said a quick-thinking store clerk took action to help her. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the victim slipped a note to the clerk, saying she was in trouble. A short time later, 37-year-old Mark Frumosu was...
fox13news.com
St. Pete community gets close-up look at Tampa International Airport's new Airside D plans
TAMPA, Fla. - Tourism is the lifeblood of Florida, and with Florida seeing record-breaking numbers in 2022, Tampa International Airport is building plans to keep up with the growth. Wednesday night at the Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement in St. Petersburg, the community got an up-close look...
fox13news.com
Gulfport City Council gives strip of public land along Clam Bayou to private homeowners
GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport City Council members approved a request from three homeowners to grant them ownership of a strip of public land during the council's Tuesday night meeting in Pinellas County. The 50-foot strip of land, located between 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, was designated as public...
fox13news.com
SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
constructiondive.com
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
fox13news.com
Harbor pilots help guide massive ships in Tampa Bay waters
TAMPA, Fla. - Harbor pilots have one of the most unique jobs in the world, but it can also be one of the most dangerous. They don't fly planes, but they do guide massive ships into Tampa Bay. The 200,000 ton ships and cruises coming in haul gas, goods, and...
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain the
fox13news.com
Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable
It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
Bay News 9
Sailing Center offers opportunity to take in the sights around St. Pete on a boat
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Sailing Center, which has roots that date back all the way to the 1940s, offers opportunities to get aboard one of its boats used to instruct and learn how young and old can get into the hobby of sailing. What You Need...
