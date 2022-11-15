Read full article on original website
Related
CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 billion to settle U.S. opioid claims
Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. state and local lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid pain drugs, potentially bringing years of litigation close to the finish line.
Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose opioid settlement
Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
Krispy Kreme agrees to pay workers more than $1.1 million over wage theft claims
The doughnut-maker agreed to make the payments after investigators uncovered "widespread and systemic" wage theft, the Department of Labor said.
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Arkansas' Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still,...
The Courts Are Probably Going to Kill Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Student debt forgiveness for 40 million Americans is on hold indefinitely after another legal setback on Monday—and legal experts are warning that it’s possible the measure will be killed by the courts before anyone sees debt relief. A federal appeals court issued a preliminary injunction on Monday preventing...
2 Minnesota meat plants accused of child labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal court to issue an injunction against a large sanitation service — that oversees two southern Minnesota meat plants — for illegally employing minors. A filing was made against Packers Sanitation Services after an investigation revealed that the company has...
ABC 33/40 News
860,000 Alabama households eligible for internet assistance, less than one-third enrolled
As many as 860,000 Alabama households are eligible for internet payment assistance as part of the Affordable Connectivity Act but less than a third are enrolled according to data provided by the White House. The program is designed to cut internet bills by up to $30 per month and provides...
Herschel Walker tied to Arkansas-based Simmons Foods use of unpaid labor
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. "If someone comes out of prison, they should...
Google $400 million location tracking settlement: Alabama to get $7.6 million
Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states -including Alabama - over its location tracking practices related to Google Account settings. It’s the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Alabama will receive $7.6 million, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. He called it an...
Alabama man sentenced to death over jury’s wish asks U.S. Supreme Court to stay execution
Lawyers on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the upcoming execution of an Alabama man who was sentenced to death over the jury’s wishes — a punishment he could not receive today since states no longer allow judicial override. Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to be...
Judge orders Alabama to preserve all evidence from failed execution attempt of Kenneth Smith
Less than 24 hours after the state of Alabama failed to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, a federal judge has ruled the state must preserve all evidence related to the execution attempt and allow Smith’s attorneys to see him. Smith, 57, was set to die by lethal injection on Thursday...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These Southern States in November
Record rates of inflation have been hitting all parts of the country hard this year, but certain regions in the South may be experiencing some of the highest spikes. That has spurred some local governments to help residents with stimulus payments over the course of 2022, some of which are ongoing even now.
Alabama Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Star ID - the REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Fly on Planes
Alabama has named its REAL ID the "Star ID" driver's license. You need to have a Star ID by May 3, 2023, in order to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S. after then. Otherwise, you will need to carry a passport just to get on a plane in the U.S. Or you will need a passport to get into a Federal building or military base.
Black men suing Montgomery Hyundai plant for racial discrimination: White manager was called ‘master’
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama is the subject of another racial discrimination lawsuit - this time filed by five Black men who say they were denied promotions, punished with writeups and, in one instance, told to report to a white manager who was referred to as “master.”. The 34-page...
Tuberville, Shelby vote against federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages
Alabama’s two senators join 37 of their Republican colleagues in opposing a procedural motion that was approved Wednesday by the Senate advancing “historic” federal legislation aimed at codifying same-sex and interracial marriage. The move sets up for the potential approval this week of the Respect for Marriage...
Mayor Woodfin testifies before Congress, calls for Alabama to decriminalize cannabis
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin testified before Congress on Tuesday during a hearing to discuss the decriminalization of cannabis at the state and federal levels. “Ending the prohibition of cannabis has taken far too high a toll on Black and brown communities,” Woodfin said. Woodfin pushed for the legalization of cannabis, and he […]
Alabama should legalize recreational marijuana, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tells Congress: ‘Too high a toll’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin testified before a Congressional subcommittee on Tuesday morning on the issue of cannabis legalization and touted his 23,000 pardons for marijuana crimes. “I’ve taken action on this issue by using my pardon power to pardon over 23,000 individuals charged with possession of cannabis in the city...
Steve Marshall among 22 state attorneys general demanding Biden repeal healthcare worker vax mandate
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and 21 of his counterparts across the country petitioned the Biden administration on Thursday to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, claiming the policy is “neither lawful nor medically justified.”. The petition, organized by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and signed by...
Tesla’s construction workers at Texas gigafactory allege labor violations
Construction workers who toiled on one of Tesla’s sprawling so-called gigafactories will file a complaint and a case referral with the federal Department of Labor on Tuesday detailing exploitative work conditions they say they experienced while building the plant. Whistleblowers came forward to allege serious labor and employment violations...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1