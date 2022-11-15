Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 18
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Schneider Rd. S.E; cash. November 16. domestic violence-3rd degree; Brunner St. N.W. November 17. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general...
Grand jury rules deputy justified in fatal shooting of north Alabama man
A grand jury has ruled that the fatal shooting in August of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies was justified. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett said in a statement that no further investigation is expected. The deputy who fired the shot has never been publicly identified.
WHNT-TV
Deputies actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man’s death have been “justified,” according to a press release. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced on Friday that the unnamed deputy’s...
MISSING: Inmate drives away from job site, according to Morgan County authorities
The Morgan County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) reported on Friday that an inmate drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville.
WAFF
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
wbrc.com
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has revealed more information about a crash that killed three teens in Cullman County last Friday. The 17-year-old driver was attempting to get away from Hanceville Police at the time of the crash, according to ALEA. Police have not yet...
WHNT-TV
3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
Truck crashes into building in Huntsville, driver in critical condition
A dump truck crashed into a building in Huntsville this afternoon. Huntsville police said the incident happened at about 3:27p.m. in the 26000 block of Newby Road in Limestone County. Don Webster with HEMSI said the truck driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is in critical condition. Sgt. Rosalind...
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
WAFF
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -According to officials, the man who crashed a large truck into a building on Thursday afternoon has died. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. The truck driver was in critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Athens man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
Trial set after Florence strangling suspect pleads not guilty
A Florence man accused of repeatedly strangling his ex-girlfriend unconscious has pleaded not guilty to the multiple domestic violence charges against him.
ALEA: 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
ALEA confirmed three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident.
3 teens killed in Alabama crash were in truck running from police, troopers say
Three Alabama high school students killed and a fourth critically injured in a crash last week were attempting to elude a police officer at the time of the wreck, state authorities said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County,...
WKRN
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. Green Bay Titans fan excited for big game. Green...
WAFF
Huntsville mom wants accountability from the city after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a young girl is looking for answers as she feels that Huntsville City officials may have mishandled an injury that happened over the summer. In July, Alfreda Howard picked up her daughter from a summer camp program at the Brahn Spring Recreation Center....
WAFF
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of an accident regarding a large truck that happened Thursday afternoon. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. Webster says the truck driver is in critical condition and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.
LCSO: Marine kills alleged multiple robbery suspect in Ardmore
Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday.
WAAY-TV
No injuries reported in Madison County house fire
Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County. Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
Ex-Marine shoots, kills would-be robber at north Alabama gas station, sheriff says
Limestone County officials said a man shot and killed an armed robber exiting an Ardmore gas station Monday night. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens police responded to a store robbery Monday night in the 200 block of U.S. 31 and obtained a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1