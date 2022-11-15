Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Zulu banks $5M for its LatAm digital wallet amid shaky ground for crypto
As we figure out if any of this has damaged trust in the industry and funding for startups, adoption of crypto in Latin America continues to grow — Chainalysis puts the adoption growth number at 40%. In addition, the region represents “a 9.1% share of the global crypto value received in 2022 with remittances and high inflation the highest drivers of adoption.”
Phys.org
Corporate duty waivers limit organic company growth and innovation, with R&D investment falling by nearly one fifth
Research co-authored by Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) shows that larger public companies suffer from loss of innovation and lower share price value when managers are permitted to make decisions in their own self-interest rather than that of the organization. The study, by Anh Tran, Professor of Finance and Academic...
TechCrunch
Valar Ventures leads $20M round in online brokerage platform baraka
In the latest development, baraka, a two-year-old commission-free investment platform based in the Middle East, is announcing that it has closed a $20 million Series A round led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures with participation from global investment firm Knollwood to expand across the region and reach more users.
pymnts.com
Jumia Axes Low-Value Projects, Renews Focus on JumiaPay, Logistics Efficiency
Achieving profitability is a recurring theme at pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia, so much so that the goal has been reiterated on numerous occasions by the company’s leadership in recent years. And during the company’s third-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday (Nov. 17), it was no different. “We are more...
TechCrunch
Spot AI raises $40M to build smarter CCTV security camera tech
Scale Venture Partners is leading the round, with past backers Redpoint Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and new investors StepStone Group and Modern Venture Partners also investing. This brings the total raised by Spot AI to $62 million. Spot AI, appropriately for a security camera company, existed in stealth for years before it came out into the public in 2021: at that point it had already raised $22 million.
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
theevreport.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Able to recharge system to 80% capacity in 72 seconds for rapid turnaround. Vuadens, Switzerland – Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a small electric vehicle in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Fiat Ventures, with $25M for first fund, brings ‘insider’ approach to investing in early-stage fintechs
The early-stage VC firm started in 2021 is now armed with $25 million in capital commitments to close its first fund; the partners are targeting financial services and financial technology startups building for the 90% of Americans who don’t already have enough savings or don’t know how to start managing what they do have.
NEWSBTC
Intro to BitLend: The World Biggest Distributed Network Powered by BTT
BitLend is a new lending and borrowing protocol native to the BitTorrent chain. It has gained the attention of crypto experts, influencers and communities, and continues to do so due to its remarkable features and qualities. Bitlend is more than your average DeFi application and offers more opportunities for growth.
TechCrunch
Bending Spoons acquires Evernote, marking the end of an era
“For Evernote, this decision is the next strategic step forward on our journey to be an extension of your brain,” Small wrote. “Teaming up with Bending Spoons will [accelerate] the delivery of improvements across our teams, professional, personal and free offerings.”. For Evernote, the acquisition — the terms...
TechCrunch
BrightDrop is tracking $1 billion revenue in 2023
The company, which launched in 2021 and was incubated at the automaker’s global innovation center, said reaching the financial milestone would make it one of the quickest tech startups to reach unicorn status, ahead of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Tesla, which took five or more years to reach their first billion.
Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
How to turn user data into your next pitch deck
But then what? How do you prove you’re that one in 100? Well, you have one drastically overlooked superpower: your data. Many early-stage startups don’t have a data team or even a data expert. They’ve been told that it looks good to have cash flowing in and user numbers ticking up. But investors are looking past superficial metrics for indicators that your product is poised to grow years into the future. There’s no one metric for that, which is why you need to know exactly which ones to focus on and what they tell others about your product’s growth prospects.
TechCrunch
Jumia to cut products and overhead as new management chases profits
On the call, Dufay was quick to emphasize why the e-commerce giant’s supervisory board decided to install new management, stressing that Jumia’s approach to turning a profit after half a decade of successive losses on the NYSE (as Africa’s first publicly traded company) required more deliberate execution and a return to basic e-commerce fundamentals.
TechCrunch
The FTX implosion is an opportunity to learn
“First of all, I don’t think it is over,” Pascal Gauthier said. “In the FTX story, it is starting to be a bit more clear every day that the vast sums of money have sort of disappeared and sort of been mismanaged by SBF and his management team.”
voguebusiness.com
Amid challenges, Farfetch CEO José Neves says tech is the “North Star”
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Despite global challenges, Farfetch is leaning into new technologies such as Web3 and sees its roles as fashion’s infrastructure as its “North Star”, CEO José Neves told Vogue Business on Thursday. The company missed expectations in the third quarter, with revenues rising 1.9 per cent to $593 million. Shares fell 15 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday.
assetservicingtimes.com
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients
Citi’s China-Swiss Stock Connect programme gains new clients. Sunwoda Electric Company (Sunwoda) and Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company (GreatStar) have chosen Citibank’s issuer services as the depositary bank for their global depositary receipt (GDR) programmes, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Sunwoda, which produces lithium-ion battery cells and modules,...
TechCrunch
Zennström calls the end of high-valuations era, says founders and VCs must remove stigma of down rounds
That was the message today at the Slush conference in Helsinki from Niklas Zennström, the iconic Skype co-founder, Atomico CEO and one of Europe’s most famous tech players. In a keynote address Zennström gave a blunt assessment of the economic environment, while unpacking how he failed several times in his own career during tough economic conditions.
