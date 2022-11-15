IARN — Harvest is finally wrapping up across most of Iowa. This year was definitely an interesting one, with intense drought issues defining the back half of the growing season. Northwest Iowa saw the worst of the drought in the state, with some areas seeing rainfall deficits close to fifteen inches. Other parts of the region, though, did end up getting pretty lucky. I took a trip up to Ida Grove last month to visit with Iowa Corn Growers Association First Vice President Jolene Riessen, and she said some timely rains really saved their crop.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO