Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Hutchinson Tests 2024 Presidential Campaign Message In Iowa
Urbandale, Iowa — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, whom is thought to be a likely presidential candidate, is suggesting the Republican Party needs to separate itself from former President Trump. Hutchinson is among the many potential presidential candidates of 2024 to campaign with Iowa GOP candidates before the election, but...
kiwaradio.com
IUB Opens Electric Transmission Docket
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Utilities Board is working on updating its plan for electricity transmission. In July of 2021, the Iowa Utiltities Board or “IUB” issued an order opening an investigation into a “Comprehensive Statewide Plan for Iowa’s Transmission Grid of the Future,” which requested comments from various parties.
kiwaradio.com
ICGA First Vice President balances farming and advocacy
IARN — Harvest is finally wrapping up across most of Iowa. This year was definitely an interesting one, with intense drought issues defining the back half of the growing season. Northwest Iowa saw the worst of the drought in the state, with some areas seeing rainfall deficits close to fifteen inches. Other parts of the region, though, did end up getting pretty lucky. I took a trip up to Ida Grove last month to visit with Iowa Corn Growers Association First Vice President Jolene Riessen, and she said some timely rains really saved their crop.
kiwaradio.com
Unemployment Rate Up Slightly, But IWD Says Economy Has Positive Signs
Statewide Iowa — Iowa’s unemployment rate inched up slightly in October to two-point-nine percent. Iowa Workforce Development spokesperson, Jesse Dougherty, says there are positive signs despite the increase. He says the labor participation rate is one of the strengths of Iowa’s economy. He says the growth in...
kiwaradio.com
The Hunter’s Blind November 19th, 2022
This week on The Hunter’s Blind, Mark & Mark brought in Captain Greg Harson with the Iowa DNR to discuss many of the rules, laws, and regulations for the hunting seasons in Iowa. Captain Harson talked about trapping in this part of the interview, as well. As a special...
kiwaradio.com
Harvest all but wrapped up in Iowa
IARN — With snow falling in Iowa this week, it is a reminder that the seasons will soon be changing, and fieldwork will be coming to a halt soon in the state. For the most part, we have been hearing that yields were somewhat better than expected in pockets of the state, while some never materialized at all thanks to a widespread drought in the western parts of the state.
kiwaradio.com
Community College Overall Enrollment Up First Time Since 2010
Statewide Iowa — The state’s community colleges saw an increase in enrollment this year for the first time since 2010. The Department of Education’s, Jeremy Varner, says that’s somewhat of a surprise given the state’s low unemployment. He says the growth is split among the...
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is the weekly Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fishing Report for Northwest Iowa…………. Lake temperature is in the low 40s. The north bay is iced over. The water level is 10 inches below crest. Walleye fishing is picking up from shore early morning and later at night using live bait, jigs with live bait, or crankbaits. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
kiwaradio.com
Sports Scores For Thursday November 17th
Thursday marked day one of the Iowa Football Championships at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. Three area teams have made the Championship round including Remsen St Mary’s who won the 8 player title. West Sioux made the cut in 1A joined by Central Lyon George Little Rock in Class 2A.
Comments / 0