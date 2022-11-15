Read full article on original website
How to Watch: Duke vs Pittsburgh in Week Twelve
The last road game of the year for Duke will take place this Saturday, when the 7-3 Blue Devils head to Pittsburgh for a 12PM kickoff. Duke heads in to the game as 7.5-point underdogs to the Panthers, their fifth game as underdogs of a touchdown or more. They are 3-1 against the spread in those games, and 2-2 straight up.
Up in the Rafters: Addressing Early Season Yellow Flags
North Carolina squeaked by Gardner-Webb and didn't elicit confidence in the process for a team ranked as the best in the country. The Up in the Rafters duo of 2017 National Champion Justin Jackson and Inside Carolina’s Taylor Vippolis provide their analysis pertaining to the program. Jackson opened with...
247Sports
North Carolina's College Football Playoff path sparks discussion from College GameDay analysts
North Carolina has secured its berth to a potentially substantial ACC Championship Game, leaving Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack weighing in on the Tar Heels' College Football Playoff chances. The Tar Heels' lone loss this season came against Notre Dame. They are winners of their last six outings, with a victory over Wake Forest being the most recent.
zagsblog.com
Jon Scheyer, Duke, sign second straight elite class
Duke head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer announced the signing of five players to the class of 2023 during the NCAA’s early signing period. The second class fully recruited and signed by Duke’s first-year coach is currently ranked No. 2 overall by both ESPN and 247Sports. It...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Soccer Falls to High Point in First Round of NCAA Tournament
The UNC men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Thursday afternoon at Dorrance Field, falling to High Point 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. A pair of second-half goals were enough to see the Panthers through to the second round. Though Carolina outshot...
Duke's Jon Scheyer breaks down his five man 2023 class comprised of five star prospects
This week Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his assistants welcomed five new players to the Blue Devil program as the committed players from the recruiting class of 2023 faxed in their national letters of intent. Scheyer's five man class consists of players all rated among the Top 25 prospects...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
nsjonline.com
Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
247Sports
Hubert Davis discusses UNC 'yellow flags' after Tar Heels' underwhelming performance against Gardner-Webb
Hubert Davis and No. 1 North Carolina avoided an upset Tuesday night with a 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb in Chapel Hill. After three-straight underwhelming performances to start the 2022-23 campaign, Davis admitted the Tar Heels are not clicking on all cylinders and cites lapses in effort as one of the reasons why.
Pirates blow past High Point in OT in front of record crowd
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Powered by a three-point barrage from Jayla Hearp and a second-half takeover by Danae McNeal, the East Carolina women’s basketball team took down the High Point Panthers 65-54 in overtime in front of a record-breaking crowd. The Pirates got out of the gate strong in the game, running out to an 18-6 […]
Duke basketball freshman breaks two program records in defeat
Losses are never fun. But in Duke basketball's 69-64 loss to No. 6 Kansas at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night, marking the first defeat of the No. 7 Blue Devils' Jon Scheyer era, at least there were several notable bright spots. One that shined brightest was Duke...
Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job
He was a key part of the Wolverines’ CFP run last year.
Durham, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wccbcharlotte.com
Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
multihousingnews.com
HHHunt Pays $91M for Charlotte Community
JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction and secured a $60.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition. HHHunt has acquired Abberly NoDa Vista—formerly known as Live at NoDa—a 261-unit multifamily wrap-style community in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets brokered the $91 million transaction and arranged...
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
247Sports
