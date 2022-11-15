EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO