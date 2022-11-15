Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
cbs4local.com
Drivers should watch out for new speed limits on Socorro Road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new speed limits on Socorro Road after a speed study was conducted. TxDOT crews installed the new reduced speed limit signs last week. Singh Street to Bovee Road is going from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles...
KVIA
Husband of child care employee in east El Paso arrested; charged with 2 counts of indecency with child
EL PASO, Texas -- The husband of an east El Paso daycare employee has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Mark Rotz, 66, is married to an employee at Tessy's Home Day Care at the 3400 block of Freeport.
Man arrested on Indecency with a Child charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 66-year-old man is behind bars, charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), Mark Rotz was arrested Monday, November 14 after an investigation by EPPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Detectives say a child being cared for at Tessy’s […]
cbs4local.com
2 men in El Paso police custody following incident on Paisano Drive near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several police units and Border Patrol agents were at Paisano and Executive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Our news crew at the scene saw two men in police custody. Border Patrol and El Paso police were both at the scene. The details of...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police warn drivers of vehicle warm-up thefts
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police reported vehicles left unattended can be easier to steal. Police officials warned drivers to refrain from leaving their vehicles unattended. They stated thieves can steal vehicles within seconds when drivers are warming up there vehicles. Many drivers start their vehicles and...
cbs4local.com
Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan still waiting for reimbursement from TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Drivers that were impacted by the rebar on Doniphan in the Upper Valley last month have yet to get reimbursed by the Texas Department of Transportation. Many drivers had to come out of pocket to pay for their damaged tires. CBS4 reached out to...
KFOX 14
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: Why can't more commercial traffic be diverted to other bridges?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As CBS4's John Purvis reported in a Tough Questions Special Report last week, the federal government's planned expansion of the Bridge of the Americas could lead to the demise of a number of nearby properties, including the El Paso County Coliseum. The government says...
Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
cbs4local.com
Murder case involving 2 shooting victims in northeast El Paso remains unsolved
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The murder case where a 52-year-old man was found dead inside a home in northeast El Paso remains unsolved. The victim, who remains unidentified, was found dead inside a home at 8601 Robert Drive on Thursday. Police said police officers responded to a call...
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
cbs4local.com
2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border
In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
The man was accused of killing his wife in September.
Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife to death dies at the hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing his wife has died at the hospital. Officials with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office said Robert Yacone died on Wednesday. The Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said Yacone died while...
cbs4local.com
Mother demands answers after Canutillo Elementary School loses track of 6-year-old son
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An unsupervised 6-year-old walked off the campus at Canutillo Elementary School on Tuesday, the district confirmed with CBS4. “I could have woken up this morning without a child,” said Desirae Diaz, the mother of the child. Diaz said she arranged for her grandmother...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso challenges $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
