Fabens, TX

cbs4local.com

Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Drivers should watch out for new speed limits on Socorro Road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced new speed limits on Socorro Road after a speed study was conducted. TxDOT crews installed the new reduced speed limit signs last week. Singh Street to Bovee Road is going from 40 miles per hour to 35 miles...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested on Indecency with a Child charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 66-year-old man is behind bars, charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child. According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), Mark Rotz was arrested Monday, November 14 after an investigation by EPPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Detectives say a child being cared for at Tessy’s […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police warn drivers of vehicle warm-up thefts

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police reported vehicles left unattended can be easier to steal. Police officials warned drivers to refrain from leaving their vehicles unattended. They stated thieves can steal vehicles within seconds when drivers are warming up there vehicles. Many drivers start their vehicles and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Suspect in 1994 triple-murder cold case arraigned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 69-year-old suspect in a triple-homicide that resulted in the death of a couple and their 3-year-old son inside their East El Paso home in 1994 was arraigned in an El Paso court Tuesday afternoon. Arturo Ortega Garcia, 69, is accused of murdering Francisco Santoni, 59, his girlfriend, Concepcion “Connie” […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy

EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Over 200 Pounds of Meth Seized on Train at Texas Border

In the past few weeks, smugglers have tried to bring drugs into the United States inside of pumpkins, garden stones, fire extinguishers, and now they're just putting it on a train. Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 was discovered crossing the border on a railcar in El Paso, Texas.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
EL PASO, TX

