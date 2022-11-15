Sharon School teacher Danielle Johnson recently represented Weakley County Schools at the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council [TAC] Conference in Nashville. The TAC convened October 20-21 at the SCORE Offices on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, meeting with members of the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education to discuss policy, procedure, and how to use their unified voice to act a champion for teachers across the state.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO