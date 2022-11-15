Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Travels to Huntingdon for Round 3 of Football Playoffs
The Union City Golden Tornadoes will try to earn a semi-final berth, with a road win tonight in Round 3 of the TSSAA football playoffs. Standing in the way will be Huntingdon, who defeated Union City 27-20, at War Memorial Stadium on October 28th. Both Union City and Huntingdon come...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Drops Two Games to Crockett County in Season Opener
It was not the start Union City had hoped for. Visiting Crockett County spoiled the opening of the 2022-23 basketball season for the Tornadoes, sweeping Union City in contrasting fashion Tuesday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. The Cavaliers sank a deciding 3-pointer with 21 seconds to play, then blocked a...
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Friday, November 18
The Martin Middle girls’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 39-23. The Martin Middle boys’ basketball team defeated Trenton Rosenwald 57-20. Union City @ Huntingdon, airtime at 6:30 on 105.7 THE QUAKE. Fayetteville @ McKenzie. Springfield @ Henry County. Peabody @ MASE. Dyersburg @ Covington. Milan @ Haywood. Riverside...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Central’s Johnny Light Named Most Valuable Player of Class-4A Region 7
Obion County Central’s Johnny Light established himself as the best in Region 7 football. Light’s performances on the field this year earned the Rebels running back the Class-4A Region 7 “Most Valuable Player” award. During the season, Light rushed for 1,931 yards and 21 touchdowns, which...
radionwtn.com
Dresden Middle School Player Injured In Game
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student playing in last night’s basketball game fell and took a hit to the back of the head. The player was transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel and later flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. School officials said, “We...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game
A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency...
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin trio collects OVC postseason volleyball accolades
UT Martin graduates Logan Wallick and Karen Scanlon each nabbed a spot on the All-OVC first-team and Skyhawks coach Jaclynn Wilson was named OVC Coach of the Year as the OVC unveiled its 2022 volleyball honorees Wednesday night. The announcement marks the fifth time in school history (first since 2011)...
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin MBB squares off against Ole Miss for second time in the last three seasons
Winners of two straight contests, the UT Martin men’s basketball team goes back on the road for a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels Friday night at 6:30 on SEC Network Plus. The Skyhawks (2-2) have found an offensive rhythm over their last two contests, putting up 220 combined...
thunderboltradio.com
Carolina Conner Named Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni”
The Obion County School System has named their “Outstanding Alumni” for November. School officials have selected Carolina Conner, the Obion County Public Library Director. Ms. Conner has worked at the library since September of 2011, when she started as a student worker. She moved into the position of...
kbsi23.com
Obion Central High School taking security to new heights
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – Across the nation, school security is a polarizing epidemic. In Obion County, Tenn., taking a proactive approach to school safety is vital. A handful of schools in the county are running a pilot program, “Life Check Systems,” a way to better monitor on-campus activity.
WBBJ
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference,' Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference,” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
thunderboltradio.com
Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday
A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools represented at TAC Conference
Sharon School teacher Danielle Johnson recently represented Weakley County Schools at the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council [TAC] Conference in Nashville. The TAC convened October 20-21 at the SCORE Offices on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, meeting with members of the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education to discuss policy, procedure, and how to use their unified voice to act a champion for teachers across the state.
thunderboltradio.com
Pilot Safety Program for Obion County Schools Demonstrated
A group of school officials, law enforcement officers and state legislators gathered at Obion County Central High School on Wednesday, to view a new school safety initiative. A presentation was made by Life Check Systems CEO Brandt McMillan, and School Resource Officer Jonathan Reyna, pertaining to the a system that ensures all doors to the facility are securely closed and recorded.
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
wpsdlocal6.com
Locals school district installs new security pilot program
OBION COUNTY, TN — School safety and protecting your child in the classroom remains a priority for school districts nationwide. That can include an increased police presence on campus, upgraded surveillance systems or reviewing emergency protocols. A local school district is taking safety one step further with Life Check....
Dresden Enterprise
Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend
Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
