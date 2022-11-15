Read full article on original website
95-year-old Angela Álvarez wins Best New Artist at this year's Latin Grammys
It’s never too late in life to follow a dream or pick up a new hobby—Angela Álvarez, a 95-year-old Cuban singer-songwriter who only began performing in her older age, proves that. But last night, Álvarez also proved that it’s never too late to receive one of the most esteemed honors for an emerging Latin musician: a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist.
The greatest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performances of all time, ranked
Back in the day, the concert and jam session held during the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies were invite-only. Whatever happened on that stage, stayed on the stage, something that only the elite members of the entertainment industry were lucky enough to witness. The advent of cable TV and the internet changed all that, of course, turning the induction ceremony into the reason to pay attention to the proceedings: with all that talent under one roof each year, there was an excellent chance that something interesting would happen.
Seven Grammy nominations later, Adele's postponed Vegas residency finally arrives
At long last, it’s time for Adele to get back to what she does best—and we’re not talking about offering sage advice to Jennifer Lawrence about avoiding Passengers. Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency finally arrives on Friday; the series will run at the Caesars Palace Colosseum from November 18 to March 25, 2023.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Disenchanted presents Princess Amy Adams once more. Disney+, Friday, 12:01...
R.I.P. Kymberly Herrin, Ghostbuster's "Dream Ghost" and ZZ Top vixen
Kymberly Herrin, the actor who starred as the sensual “Dream Ghost” in 1984's Ghostbusters, has died at the age of 65. Herrin passed away peacefully in her sleep, according to her niece, per Consequence. Herrin is likely best remembered for her onscreen roles as fleeting femme fatales, whether...
Former Luigi John Leguizamo says the Super Mario casting's representation "kind of sucks"
John Leguizamo, Luigi emeritus, has offered up some thoughts on Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, and especially the voice casting for the animated film. Specifically, Leguizamo has expressed, not for the first time, his unhappiness at the fact that Mario and Luigi will now be played by a couple of white guys, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day taking on the roles of the Mushroom Kingdom’s iconic plumber-adventurers.
Funny Girl is releasing a cast album—starring Lea Michele, of course
Rejoice, Glee fans: soon, you’ll be able to listen to Lea Michele belt about how life is like a ball of butter for approximately six minutes straight–and you won’t even have to repeat a track. Michele reached a new stage in her transformation into the real-life Rachel...
Legally, Mariah Carey can't call herself Queen of Christmas
Mariah Carey’s bid to be crowned the One True Queen of Christmas has been denied. In the realm of pop culture, the singer certainly has a claim on the title, owing to her tremendously successful and timeless holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” As such, she was hoping to extend her reign into the realm of trademarks so that she could brand skin care products, dog leashes, coconut milk, and more. (No, really.) But another Christmas Queen stood in her way.
Chris O'Dowd on Slumberland, Bridesmaids, and that Cloverfield Paradox line
The actor: Actors have types, and Chris O’Dowd is no exception. And given his Irish sense of humor and the self-awareness required of regular A.V. Club interviewees, he has no issue poking fun at his own roles, from “big, slow guy” to “sitcom dad.”. But like...
Zoe Saldaña definitely wouldn't miss certain parts of playing Gamora
If there’s one thing that a century-plus of movie-making has taught us (debatable, but bear with us for a moment), it’s that having your entire skin painted a new color is actually really quite bad for you, especially if you’re doing it for, say, the length of the filming of several Marvel movies. Hence a statement recently from Guardians Of The Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña—who was mostly talking about her new Reese Witherspoon film From Scratch, but you know how these things go—who suggested that she really, truly wouldn’t mind if Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was her final turn as cosmic killer Gamora.
Jerry Seinfeld just hopes Chappelle's SNL monologue brings about the right kind of dialogue
Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, and Jon Stewart Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Emma McIntyre/Dimitrios Kambouris/Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images. As Dave Chappelle’s controversial 15-minute monologue on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live seeps through the cultural membrane, Jerry Seinfeld has gently said his piece on the matter—by saying very little at all.
Will Smith returns to screens in the trailer for Emancipation
Returning to movie theaters earlier than expected, Will Smith stages a dramatic comeback in the trailer for Emancipation. While the movie’s release was in doubt following Smith’s shocking display at the 2022 Oscars, where, we should note, he won his first Academy Award, Emancipation inches closer to release thanks to Apple TV+. The epic narrative that he and director Antoine Fuqua set out to tell appears in desaturated color schemes, black and white montages, and the muck, mire, grit, and grime of Smith’s characters’ exodus. Had this year’s Oscars not happened, there would be no doubt that the trailer would mark the beginning of Smith’s campaign.
Kevin McHale wouldn’t go back to a Glee reboot, says he couldn’t play a character in a wheelchair
In an interview earlier this month that succinctly illustrated the complex and confusing nature of both Ryan Murphy and his very popular co-creation Glee, Murphy suggested both that Glee should’ve ended long before it did, specifically with the death of Cory Monteith, and also that the show could someday come back as a new thing—either a reboot or a Broadway adaptation or whatever. If it does come back as a reboot, though, don’t count on original cast member Kevin McHale to reprise his role as Artie Abrams.
Lily-Rose Depp attempts to pin the “nepo baby” conversation on misogyny
Nepotism babies are a time-honored tradition in Hollywood, and many of them are dearly beloved. From Drew Barrymore (of the famed Barrymore family) to Dan Levy (son of Eugene Levy) to Mariska Hargitay (daughter of Jayne Mansfield), lots of these so-called “nepo babies” enjoy not only success but public adoration. And yet as a species, nepo babies often seem remarkably insecure about their place in society.
Yes, Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic is still happening, probably
Sure, society may be collapsing, but Timothée Chalamet is one of the most in-demand young actors working today. The 26-year-old has the range to play Dune hero Paul Atreides, a cannibal, and, uh, a singing and dancing Willy Wonka. Following his Oscar nomination for 2017's Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet has maintained quite a packed schedule, but if you’ve been waiting for his long-gestating Bob Dylan biopic, you’ll have to be a little more patient. In a new interview with Variety, the actor says that Going Electric is still in the works.
Brendan Fraser defends the bad CG in Mummy Returns, says it’s “somehow just perfect”
One of the five or six nice things to happen in the last few years is the world collectively looking at Brendan Fraser and saying “we love him and we will do anything to make sure nothing bad ever happens to him again,” and with that reassertion of our fondness for Fraser has come the realization that we all also loved his Mummy movies—which have grown into weirdly timeless treasures from the pre-superhero days of Hollywood blockbusters. Of course, there is one thing about those movies that is not especially timeless (and it’s not Fraser’s character’s womanizing buddy, which is an archetype that they don’t really do anymore).
