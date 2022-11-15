Railroad Earth frontman Todd Sheaffer returned to his home state of New Jersey for the final Todd Sheaffer & Friends show of the year on Wednesday. The illustrious hobo bard arrived at The Homestead in Morristown, NJ along with drummer Ned Stroh, keyboardist Damian Calcagne, mandolinist and keyboardist John Skehan, and Sheaffer’s From Good Homes bandmate Brady Rymer on bass. The ensemble played two sets of mostly original material drawn from Sheaffer’s solo catalog, with some Railroad Earth tunes and a couple covers including the Grateful Dead‘s “Fire on the Mountain”, which featured special guest percussion Steve Nelson on washboard.

