Canned goods needed to feed 550 families on Thanksgiving
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Thankful’ initiative is going to provide 550 local families in need with Thanksgiving meals this year. But they need the community’s help to make it happen. Each family will receive a turkey, stuffing mix, kool-aid, canned green beans and corn, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, […]
WEAR
More people turning to Northwest Florida non-profit groups this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida non-profit groups say more people are leaning on them for help this holiday season. Those organizations say families are struggling to put food on the table every day -- Thanksgiving included. As these organizations explain, you may not see the need, but we all see...
WEAR
How shelters are caring for Pensacola's homeless through the cold weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's homeless are dealing with some cold temperatures Thursday night. Area shelters are working to increase their capacity to make room for as many people as they can. Living on the streets is not easy. "Surviving is a whole lot different than having a comfortable night," Richard...
WEAR
Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
WEAR
Season Your Holidays with Island Spirit on Pensacola Beach this December
The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is offering a snow-white sanded holiday season through the month of December on Pensacola Beach with activities guaranteed to get even the worst Scrooges in the holiday spirit. “Bring the whole family out to Pensacola Beach to experience our Holiday Island Spirit,” said Meg...
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
WEAR
Bubble Alley balloon display in Downtown Pensacola to stay up until 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The Foo Foo Fest may be over, but Bubble Alley is here to stay until January 2023. The colorful canopy of balloons over Intendencia Street were such a hit during the 12-day festival that Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Walker Wilson says officials decided to keep it. DIB partners with Friends of Downtown Pensacola, which received a grant from the Foo Foo fest to create the balloon installation.
WEAR
What Thanksgiving foods are safe and unsafe for your pets?
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Don't let those sad animal eyes fool you on Thanksgiving Day. Dr. Jean Ryan of the Cat and Dog Clinic of Pensacola reminds WEAR News that Turkey Day is for humans, not animals. According to Dr. Ryan, the best thing to do during the holidays regarding pets...
WEAR
City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
A massive bazaar bringing holiday shopping to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ahead of holiday shopping this weekend at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar. More than 100 booths will be filled with products ready for purchase at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center in Panama City Beach. Clothes, toys, and custom knives are just a few of the wide […]
Radio Ink
WHWY Holds 11th Annual Bike or Bust
JVC Broadcasting’s country station WHWY (98.1 FM, Highway 98) has announced its 11th annual Bikes or Bust charity event will start Friday, December 2. During the event, WHWY morning host Bo Reynolds will spend 98 hours suspended above Fort Walton Beach to collect new bikes for charity and raise awareness for Toys For Tots of Fort Walton Beach/Destin.
WJHG-TV
Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
WEAR
'We need this facility': New detox program set to open at Pensacola's Lakeview Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new detox program is set to open in Pensacola as early as next month at the Lakeview Center. It's the next step in addressing addiction and the worsening opioid crisis in Escambia County. Lakeview calls it an "Addiction Receiving Facility". They tell WEAR News it's different...
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
WEAR
Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
WEAR
Deputies: Man breaks into Pensacola Beach vacation rental, takes bath and makes coffee
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Kansas man was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's office says he broke into a Pensacola Beach vacation rental. Zachary Murdock, 28, is charged with two counts of burglary and a single count of damaging property. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Murdock initially broke into...
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
Man shot on W. Michigan Avenue in Pensacola
A man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Pensacola.
thepulsepensacola.com
Students to Harvest, Pack Locally Grown Produce Ahead of Distribution to Escambia, Santa Rosa County Families
WHAT: The annual Farm to City Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On the day prior to distribution, high school student volunteers will help harvest and pack collards, cabbage and sweet potatoes grown at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) campus in Jay.
WEAR
Pensacola Foo Foo Festival 2022 wraps up successfully
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Twelve days of arts, culture, music and food have ended, leaving Pensacola locals and tourists with colorful memories of the Foo Foo Festival. The biggest of which was Bubble Alley. "I don't know who has not taken their photo under Bubble Alley," Foo Foo Festival Director and...
