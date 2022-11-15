ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WMBB

Canned goods needed to feed 550 families on Thanksgiving

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Operation Thankful’ initiative is going to provide 550 local families in need with Thanksgiving meals this year. But they need the community’s help to make it happen. Each family will receive a turkey, stuffing mix, kool-aid, canned green beans and corn, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Bubble Alley balloon display in Downtown Pensacola to stay up until 2023

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The Foo Foo Fest may be over, but Bubble Alley is here to stay until January 2023. The colorful canopy of balloons over Intendencia Street were such a hit during the 12-day festival that Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Walker Wilson says officials decided to keep it. DIB partners with Friends of Downtown Pensacola, which received a grant from the Foo Foo fest to create the balloon installation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

What Thanksgiving foods are safe and unsafe for your pets?

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Don't let those sad animal eyes fool you on Thanksgiving Day. Dr. Jean Ryan of the Cat and Dog Clinic of Pensacola reminds WEAR News that Turkey Day is for humans, not animals. According to Dr. Ryan, the best thing to do during the holidays regarding pets...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

A massive bazaar bringing holiday shopping to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ahead of holiday shopping this weekend at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar. More than 100 booths will be filled with products ready for purchase at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center in Panama City Beach. Clothes, toys, and custom knives are just a few of the wide […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Radio Ink

WHWY Holds 11th Annual Bike or Bust

JVC Broadcasting’s country station WHWY (98.1 FM, Highway 98) has announced its 11th annual Bikes or Bust charity event will start Friday, December 2. During the event, WHWY morning host Bo Reynolds will spend 98 hours suspended above Fort Walton Beach to collect new bikes for charity and raise awareness for Toys For Tots of Fort Walton Beach/Destin.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
FLORIDA STATE
thepulsepensacola.com

Students to Harvest, Pack Locally Grown Produce Ahead of Distribution to Escambia, Santa Rosa County Families

WHAT: The annual Farm to City Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On the day prior to distribution, high school student volunteers will help harvest and pack collards, cabbage and sweet potatoes grown at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) campus in Jay.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Foo Foo Festival 2022 wraps up successfully

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Twelve days of arts, culture, music and food have ended, leaving Pensacola locals and tourists with colorful memories of the Foo Foo Festival. The biggest of which was Bubble Alley. "I don't know who has not taken their photo under Bubble Alley," Foo Foo Festival Director and...
PENSACOLA, FL

