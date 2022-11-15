Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOWT
Police investigating fatal shooting in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police gang unit was at the scene of a fatal shooting in north Omaha on Wednesday afternoon. Omaha Police officers had an area near 49th and Miami streets blocked off after a man was killed in the area, but told 6 News they did not believe there was a danger to the public in the aftermath of the incident.
WIBW
2 Omaha men arrested in Holton on drug charges
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Omaha men were arrested Tuesday night in Holton after drugs were located during a traffic stop. According to the Holton Police Department, an SUV was pulled over Tuesday, November 16 in the 900 block of W. 6th street just after 10:00 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the course of the investigation, the officers located drugs inside of the vehicle.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N. 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Sincere Brooks, 19. Neighbors...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives around 6 years in prison for drug and gun charges.
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to a little over six years in prison for charges relating to drugs and guns. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Jacobe Hollingsworth, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime. Hollingsworth received 74 months in prison and will have a five-year term of supervised release after his prison time. There is no parole in the federal system.
iheart.com
Police Identify Omaha Homicide Victim
Omaha Police this morning release the name of a homicide victim as the investigation continues. Officers responded to a shooting scene near 49th and Miami Streets shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday where they found 19-year old Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department medics declared the...
WOWT
No murder charge in cold case frustrates Omaha victim’s family
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold case has heated up, and detectives are close to solving an Omaha woman’s shooting death from three years ago. 6 News learned that Omaha Police have a person of interest identified as the alleged killer, but the victim’s family is frustrated that a murder charge hasn’t been filed.
WOWT
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
North Platte Telegraph
Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha
A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for drugs and guns
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after drugs and guns were reportedly found in his home. The Lincoln Police Department said their Gang Unit was watching an apartment in the 4600 block of Bancroft on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. They reportedly had a signed search warrant for the apartment.
WOWT
3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Jury rules no criminal wrongdoing in Beatrice Police-involved shooting
BEATRICE – A Gage County District Court grand jury has ruled there was no wrongdoing regarding the police-involved shooting death of Bradley S. Allen, on May 3rd of 2022. Evidence was presented to the grand jury on November 15th, resulting in a finding of no criminal conduct in relation to the death.
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
WOWT
Lincoln Police investigating fire inside bathroom at Northwest High School as arson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire inside a bathroom at Northwest High School. Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., an officer in Northwest High School was alerted of a fire in a second story restroom. LPD said the arriving officer saw heavy smoke in the area...
iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
News Channel Nebraska
Standley sentenced to prison on meth charge
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Tabitha Standley, age 34 of Nebraska City was sentenced Sept. 20 to 120 months in prison following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Standley was arrested Oct. 18, 2021 at the Horseshoe Casino on an unrelated felony warrant. Officers...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died. Officers found Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutor: party goers attacked with shovel
AUBURN – A Nemaha County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of striking two men with a shovel at house party in Peru on April 2. Court records say witnesses told Nemaha County sheriff’s deputies that a group was asked to leave the party at a Neal Street residence, but returned prior to 3 a.m. in a gold Cadillac Escalade with brass knuckles and a shovel.
