thequincysun.com
Thomas F. McCormack
Thomas F. McCormack passed away peacefully on Nov. 1st of Alzheimer’s Disease surrounded by his loving family. Tom truly adored his wife of 54 years, Marianne (Timcoe) McCormack, and his children and grandchildren: Marianne (Mae) and her son Matthew Capobianco of Weymouth, Thomas (T.J.) and his wife Lynn and their sons Connor and Evan of West Boylston and Andrew (Drew) of Weymouth. Tom was a lifelong resident of the Houghs Neck neighborhood in Quincy. Tom was predeceased by his parents James E. and Virginia (Young) McCormack and his in-laws Willard J. and Mary (Harrington) Timcoe, all of Quincy. He is survived by his siblings James of Louisiana, and sisters Ginny Ann Pierson of Pembroke, Maureen McCormack of Norwell, the late Margo Psaros and 8 nieces and nephews.
thequincysun.com
Robert A. Murphy, 96
Robert A. “Bob” Murphy, of Quincy, MA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Quincy, MA on Nov. 15, 2022. Robert was 96. A member of the greatest generation, father of eight, grandfather of nineteen and great grandfather of nine, raised during the great depression and lived a full life in the Boston area, served in the Navy during WWII and founded several successful businesses in Quincy.
thequincysun.com
Richard J. Scanlon, Sr., 77
Richard J. Scanlon, Sr., a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. He was 77. He was born in Somerville to Mary Ellen (McNamara) and Cornelius J. Scanlon. He grew up in Quincy Point and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1964. After graduating, he enlisted in the National Guard. Richard worked for the city of Quincy for 38 years. He proudly served the city he called home for 34 years as a Quincy Police Officer before retiring in 2003. He earned his bachelor’s with Northeastern University, Class of 1980. He then earned his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice at Anna Maria College, Class of 1982.
thequincysun.com
Christmas Poster Contest Winners Announced
Quincy Access Television congratulates the winners of this year’s Christmas Poster Contest. Elementary school students from the Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Catholic Academy participated in the annual contest sponsored by Quincy Access Television. There were 828 poster entries judged by Tony and Phyllis Andrade of the Quincy...
thequincysun.com
Charles DiMattio, 71
Charles “Chuckie” DiMattio, age 71, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Charles was born in Winthrop and raised in Quincy and had lived in Brockton for many years. Beloved son of the late Louis E. and Eleanor D. (Antonelli) DiMattio. Dear nephew of Pasquale R. DiMattio...
thequincysun.com
Woman Raped After Being Kidnapped At Wollaston T Station
A Quincy man has been charged with kidnapping a woman outside the Wollaston MBTA station and then repeatedly raping her. Christian M. Lynch, age 26, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on several charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Lynch pleaded not guilty at the arraignment and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Nov. 23.
