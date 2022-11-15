Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Women's Basketball Defeats Tiffin
Tiffin, Oh – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball grabs their first win of the season as they dominate Tiffin. The Lakers ended up taking control of the game in the early part of the second half and never looked back from there as they cruised to the 70-49 win. How It...
hurstathletics.com
Cross Country Prepares for Regional Championships
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Cross Country now eyes their final scheduled event of the season as they are set to compete in the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional Championships Saturday in Mansfield, Pa. The two teams look to make some noise as they hope to qualify for the National Championships with a solid showing.
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Wrestling Heads to Findlay Open
Erie, Pa. – The Mercyhurst Wrestling team is set to compete in the Findlay Open for their second week of action after going 2-1 in the Glenville State Duals. The Lakers travel to Findlay, Ohio this weekend to compete on Saturday with action beginning at 9:00 a.m. 1. Walker...
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Toledo Central Catholic football: Eagles’ comeback falls short in 28-20 regional final loss
SANDUSKY — After winning five straight regional titles, that incredible streak has come to an end for the Avon Eagles. The No. 1 seed Eagles trailed, 28-7, with 10:42 left, but had a chance to tie it late. The comeback fell short with a 28-20 defeat at the hands of No. 3 seed Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II, Region 6 final at Sandusky Perkins.
hurstathletics.com
Men's Hockey Heads to Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Men's Hockey team is coming off of an exhibition and headed to Holy Cross for a series. The games will be played on Nov. 18-19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Keep Up. Make sure to follow @HurstMensHockey for content leading up to the games...
hurstathletics.com
Men's Water Polo Falls to Navy
Box Score New York, NY – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls in the first round of Mid-Atlantic Championships to Navy. The Midshipmen win the match by a score of 21-9. The Lakers traveled to New York City to round out their 2022-23 campaign with the last tournament. They came into the competition as the 11th seed and were set to take on Nave ranked as the 6th seed.
hurstathletics.com
Women's Hockey Postpones Friday Game Due to Weather
WINTHROP, Mass. – The opening game of the College Hockey America series between Mercyhurst and Syracuse scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 at the Mercyhurst Ice Center has been postponed due to inclement weather. A make-up date is to be determined. A decision regarding the second game of the series,...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Students Win Equestrian Championships
Several Fulton County students recently won titles as part of the Napoleon OIHA Equestrian teams. EQUESTRIAN CHAMPIONS … Napoleon Team A Division 1 Reserve Champions: Front row – Shalyn Findling, Addison Kirkland, Paige Bartels, Tommi Bok. Second Row – Derek Horstman, Breah Ruger, Jordan Rodriguez, Joselyn Mohring, Julianna Rossi. Third row – coaches Tyne Rosebrock, Allison Miller, Lindsay Ferguson. Missing from photo: Stephanie Berger. (Names in bold indicate Fulton County students) (PHOTOS PROVIDED)
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
peakofohio.com
Lakeview man gets 6th OVI
A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
13abc.com
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
peakofohio.com
Ottawa man escapes injury after vehicle catches fire
An Ottawa man escaped injury after his vehicle caught fire on Route 33, between County Road 37 and County Road 57, Monday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. The Huntsville Fire Department reports Chris Reeves was traveling home from Columbus when the rear of his 2013 Ford Transit started to smoke.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August,...
wktn.com
Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County
Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
Murder suspect search causes several school lockdowns in Fremont
A Fremont murder suspect search caused several Northeast Ohio schools to be put on lockdown Monday.
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
Anthony Wayne HS, Whitehouse PD remove resource officer who allegedly sent student inappropriate texts
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday they have terminated a contract with a Whitehouse police officer after she allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student. In a press release, district superintendent Jim Fritz said a high school student shared text messages exchanged with Officer Ashley...
13abc.com
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
