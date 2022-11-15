An app that can turn speech into subtitles and translate different languages, displaying the text on smart glasses, has launched globally.XRAI Glass is now available on the Google Play Store and, when used in conjunction with Nreal smart glasses, uses artificial intelligence to add subtitles to real-life conversations in real-time for the glasses wearer to help those who have hearing loss.The technology can also translate nine of the world’s most common languages – English, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, and German – and display the text on small screens built into the smart glasses, which are tethered to a...

2 DAYS AGO