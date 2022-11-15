Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
App to put subtitles on real-time conversations goes live
An app that can turn speech into subtitles and translate different languages, displaying the text on smart glasses, has launched globally.XRAI Glass is now available on the Google Play Store and, when used in conjunction with Nreal smart glasses, uses artificial intelligence to add subtitles to real-life conversations in real-time for the glasses wearer to help those who have hearing loss.The technology can also translate nine of the world’s most common languages – English, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, and German – and display the text on small screens built into the smart glasses, which are tethered to a...
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
aiexpress.io
Opera update adds built-in TikTok support to help scratch that scrolling itch
When you’ve discovered your self reaching to your cellphone to examine TikTok, Opera can allow you to try this inside its browser. Opera has introduced that you would be able to now use TikTok throughout the sidebar of its internet browser, so you may log in to your account and scroll by the For You feed as you’re shopping the online.
Phone Arena
Google notes changes coming to Google Maps including AR-based "Search with Live View"
On Thursday, Google revealed in a blog post that some changes are coming to Google Maps. One new feature, "Search with Live View," was unveiled in September and will start rolling out next week on both iOS and Android platforms in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. The feature, which uses augmented reality, requires that you use your phone's camera. Here's how it works.
