App to put subtitles on real-time conversations goes live

An app that can turn speech into subtitles and translate different languages, displaying the text on smart glasses, has launched globally.XRAI Glass is now available on the Google Play Store and, when used in conjunction with Nreal smart glasses, uses artificial intelligence to add subtitles to real-life conversations in real-time for the glasses wearer to help those who have hearing loss.The technology can also translate nine of the world’s most common languages – English, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, and German – and display the text on small screens built into the smart glasses, which are tethered to a...
Opera update adds built-in TikTok support to help scratch that scrolling itch

When you’ve discovered your self reaching to your cellphone to examine TikTok, Opera can allow you to try this inside its browser. Opera has introduced that you would be able to now use TikTok throughout the sidebar of its internet browser, so you may log in to your account and scroll by the For You feed as you’re shopping the online.
Google notes changes coming to Google Maps including AR-based "Search with Live View"

On Thursday, Google revealed in a blog post that some changes are coming to Google Maps. One new feature, "Search with Live View," was unveiled in September and will start rolling out next week on both iOS and Android platforms in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. The feature, which uses augmented reality, requires that you use your phone's camera. Here's how it works.

