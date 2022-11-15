Read full article on original website
anonymouseagle.com
Smashing: Marquette 95, Long Island 58
It was 5-0 Marquette after 90 seconds on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum and with that, the game was over. I’m kind of overstating that but also I very much am not, as MU rolled easily to a 95-58 win over Long Island University. The Golden Eagles are now 3-1 on the season.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs #3 Texas
Can I start this preview off with a helpful tip for everyone?. If you’re not familiar with Hoop Explorer, I highly recommend you go check it out. It’s not just because it’s a good college basketball website in this case. They have debuted women’s college basketball stats over there now, which means we can get on/off efficiency data for the Megan Duffy version of Marquette! This is how we can learn very fun things like, for example, through three games of the season as the Golden Eagles have started off 3-0, the MU offense completely falls apart without Jordan King on the floor. Adjusting for competition level and filtering out garbage time, Marquette is tallying 116.0 points per 100 possessions with King running around out there for them..... and just 75.4 without her. The defense gets a little better without King on the floor, but when the differential is that big on offense, you take the trade off, y’know? Chloe Marotta is the defensive version of that, with a 73.6 per 100 allowed on and 105.6 while she’s on the bench.
anonymouseagle.com
#16 Marquette Volleyball Preview: vs Xavier & vs #11 Creighton
We’ve said it as an abstract in the past: Every Marquette volleyball match since losing to Creighton on October 14th earlier this season has been for the Big East regular season title. This weekend, it becomes real, as if everything else goes to plan — aka Marquette beats Xavier...
anonymouseagle.com
GAME THREAD: Marquette vs Long Island
THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1) vs Long Island Sharks (1-1) THE TELEVISION: FS2, with Telly Hughes and Stephen Bardo on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats. THE LINE: Marquette...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Basketball Announces Two Class Of 2023 Signings
Holy crap, it’s been over a week and we haven’t gotten around to doing something about the two recruits that Marquette women’s basketball announced last week. To be fair, neither announcement was news around these parts, as we had already written up the commitments of both Skylar Forbes and Halle Vice when they had happened.... BUT STILL! Let’s correct our mistakes and general slow-pokery at this time, shall we?
anonymouseagle.com
Get To Know A Marquette Basketball Opponent: Long Island University
Location: Well, that’s kind of complicated. How is the physical location of a college campus complicated? Well, hang on, we’ll get into it in a second. Founded: The school was chartered in 1926 by the New York State Education Department but also part of the campus includes LIU Pharmacy, which has been around since 1891 as the Brooklyn College of Pharmacy. So, feel free to count whatever year you want there. Campus was located in Brooklyn, so officially, we could say it’s in Brooklyn.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Men's Soccer Announces Three Class of 2023 Signees
Midfielders Matthew Iriarte and Nico Pendleton along with Brazilian goalkeeper Renan Salum will be freshmen for the Golden Eagles and head coach Louis Bennett in the fall of 2023. You can click the link up above for details on their prep careers.
