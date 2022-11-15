Grammys 2023: Björk, Big Thief, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs Nominated for Best Alternative Music Album

Now that we know the nominations for next year’s Grammy ceremony, set to take place February 5 in Los Angeles, it’s time to begin sussing out the Recording Academy’s hits, misses, and WTFs. Any pandemic-era dry spell for boldface releases is officially over: Beyoncé leads the noms with nine, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar with eight, Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each, and Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, and Harry Styles all at six. Taylor Swift, on the strength of her re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) and her song from the Where the Crawdads Sing film soundtrack, has a few nods too—and is never to be underestimated when it comes to events where shiny gold trophies are being given out.

