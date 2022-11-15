Grammys 2023: Björk, Big Thief, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs Nominated for Best Alternative Music Album

Read full article on original website
The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards are getting announced today. Nominees in the Song of the Year category include Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” marking the first time one of her re-recorded songs has been nominated. Adele’s single “Easy on Me” is going head-to-head with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” echoing previous years’ matchups. Kendrick Lamar’s comeback single “The Heart Part 5” is also nominated, as are TikTok hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Gayle’s “ABCDEFU,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.” Also included in the category are Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That,”
The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year have all been announced. Once again, Beyoncé and Adele will go head to head, this time for their respective LPs Renaissance and 30. Bad Bunny is also in the running with Un Verano Sin Ti, marking the first time an album from the Latin category has also been nominated for Album of the Year. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Lizzo’s Special, and Mary J. Blige’s deluxe Good Morning Gorgeous are also nominated. Rounding out the Album of the Year list are Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, and ABBA’s first LP in 40 years, Voyage. Check out the full list of Grammy nominees here.
The Recording Academy has announced its nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé leads the pack with a total of nine nods, while Kendrick Lamar follows with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile nabbed seven nominations each, with Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Randy Merrill each earning six nominations. Jay-Z, who picked up five nominations, is now tied with Beyoncé for the most nominated artists in Grammy history, as they have both been nominated 88 times in total.
Kelela has finally announced a follow-up to her 2017 album, Take Me Apart. The new record, Raven, is set to arrive February 10 via Warp. A song from the record, “On the Run,” is out today. Yo van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii produced the track alongside Kelela herself. Check it out below, along with the tracklist.
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” is out now. The song arrives on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death. “Get Away” will land on Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which is out in December. Check out the new track below. Today...
Now that we know the nominations for next year’s Grammy ceremony, set to take place February 5 in Los Angeles, it’s time to begin sussing out the Recording Academy’s hits, misses, and WTFs. Any pandemic-era dry spell for boldface releases is officially over: Beyoncé leads the noms with nine, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar with eight, Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each, and Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, and Harry Styles all at six. Taylor Swift, on the strength of her re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) and her song from the Where the Crawdads Sing film soundtrack, has a few nods too—and is never to be underestimated when it comes to events where shiny gold trophies are being given out.
Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
Back in April, Brockhampton announced at Coachella that they were going on hiatus and would release a final album later in the year. That record, The Family, was formally announced in October and came out, as planned, today. Now, Brockhampton have announced one more album, TM, which is set to arrive tonight. It comprises shelved recordings from their 2021 sessions in Ojai, California, which bandmember Matt Champion has executive produced to completion, in what a press release describes as a “parting gift” to fans. Kevin Abstract shared a note on the group’s conclusion, which you can read in full below.
We’re suddenly in a world where every hardcore band can emulate the styles and sounds that only the most privileged of their 1990s forebears could afford: the Butch Vig crunch, the Ross Robinson bite, the Flood/Alan Moulder atmosphere. Former scrappy upstarts Turnstile and Code Orange have garnered Grammy nominations for their populist alt-rock and glitchy metalcore, respectively. And while Vein.fm maintain a caustic quality that excludes them from the heights of their former tourmates, their nü-metal-tinged sound has found an audience among DIY crowds that might’ve once disparaged that maligned genre’s flashy signifiers.
Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song “Rich Spirit.” It follows visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together.” Calmatic directed the new vidoe, which is set in an opulent home. Watch the clip below.
Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Ab-Soul has announced a new album: Herbert is due out December 16. In addition to the recent single “Do Better,” the album will also include a new Sounwave-produced song called “Gang’Nem,” which features Fre$h and arrives with its own new music video. The visual was shot in the rapper’s native Carson, California, and depicts him rapping in various settings around town. Check it out below.
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Run the Jewels is one of the most feel-good stories in hip-hop: the musical equivalent of a buddy comedy starring two aging Gen X rappers who join forces and breathe new life into their art and careers. Michael Render (Killer Mike) and Jaime Meline’s (El-P) four studio albums—each minted instant classics—are the product of a unique, alchemical bond, even as they sought to emulate a long line of rap groups who came before them.
Beth Orton stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform “Fractals” from her latest album, Weather Alive. Check it out below. Orton followed up her 2016 album, Kidsticks, with Weather Alive in September. It features contributions from Alabaster dePlume, drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, and bassist Tom Herbert.
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
Fatoumata Diawara has recruited Damon Albarn for a new song titled “Nsera.” It’s the first single from the Malian singer songwriter’s as-yet-unannounced follow-up to 2018’s Fenfo (Something to Say). Check out “Nsera” with a video directed by Gregory Ohrel below. Diawara and Albarn...
Phoebe Bridgers has released a new cover of the Handsome Family’s Christmas song “So Much Wine.” Proceeds from the single will go toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The single features fiddle, whistling, and vocals from Andrew Bird, as well as vocals from organist Ethan Gruska, guitarist Harrison Whitford, and actor Paul Mescal. Hear Bridgers’ take on “So Much Wine” below.
LCD Soundsystem stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their new song “New Body Rhumba,” recorded for Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel White Noise. Check it out below. “New Body Rhumba” is the band’s first music in five years. The...
The cover of R.A.P. Ferreira’s 10th album depicts a vintage car parked on the shore of a psychedelic stream. People, perhaps the owners of the vehicle, float face-up in the water as if taking a break, but the car looks ready to move along. Its headlights beam into the borders of the image as if seeking the unknown. That mix of repose and anticipation captures the spirit of 5 to the Eye With Stars, where Ferreira takes stock of his journey while plotting its next leg. The record doesn’t stray from Ferreira’s core sound of jazzy boom bap, but his candid writing brings out the lucidity and urgency of his music.
