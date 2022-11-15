MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—After a solid first half that saw Central Michigan trail by just five points, Minnesota took advantage of 28.2 percent second half shooting by the Chippewas to claim a 68-60 victory Thursday evening at Williams Arena. The loss drops Central Michigan to 1-2 on the young season, while Minnesota improves to 3-1. For the game, Central Michigan shot 30.6 percent (22-72) and hit only 6-25 of its 3-point field goal attempts. Sophomore point guard Kevin Miller led the Chippewas with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds as he finished with 15 points in the first half. Junior guard Jesse Zarzuela finished with 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, freshman guard Reggie Bass scored a career-high 10 points, and senior forward Miroslav Stafl scored eight points with five rebounds before fouling out.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO