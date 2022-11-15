Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Staten Island’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival attracts over 7,000 visitors during its first month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Winter Lantern Festival has illuminated the Staten Island University Hospital Community Park in St. George for almost a full month, welcoming thousands of visitors with its bright lights and elaborate displays. And as the holidays approach, organizers of the annual event said they expect the festival’s attendance to increase.
‘Oh, What a Night!’ Founders of the St. George Theatre roasted and toasted at a fun ‘love fest’ to benefit the S.I. Shakespearean Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but what does it mean when you get “roasted?”. Two sisters found out the other night: Staten Island is having a love affair with Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino — hands down!. You know them...
Staten Island happenings roundup with cool events on tap: ‘Dead Giveaway’ a Murder Mystery at the Little Victory Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the week before Thanksgiving and there’s lots to do before the traditional all-American holiday arrives. But there’s still plenty on tap the weekend before Turkey Day, so take a moment to zero in on our latest compilation. Here are just some...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 18, 2022: Linda Allocco, Senior VP of Operations for the YMCA, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. On Tuesday, Nov. 15th 2022, Linda Louis Allocco, passed away in Austin, Texas following a series of strokes and a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Linda was born on Staten Island and attended Our Lady Queen of Peace School and St. Peter’s Girls High School. She excelled in her studies and pursued her passion for early childhood education to SUNY Cortland. There she met her loving husband, James (Jim) Allocco. Linda began her career as an elementary teacher, before accepting an opportunity to teach at the YMCA preschool. She was quickly promoted to Early Childhood Director, then Vice President of the Staten Island branch, and finally the Senior Vice President of Operations for the YMCA of Greater New York. Jim and Linda were wed in 1971 and had two children. Linda retired in 2011, spending her time reading and gardening. The couple would then move to Texas in 2021 to be closer to their grandchildren. Read the full obit on SILive.
Exhibit from prominent Staten Island artist now on display at Conference House Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An art exhibition will be on display at Conference House Park until Dec. 2. Every week, from Monday through Saturday, you can find the series at The Biddle House main exhibition space. The paintings were created by Sarah Yuster and are part of a series titled “Biophiles - A New Generation.”
Karlus Trapp returns to Staten Island for two live gigs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh from the Sunshine State, Staten Island’s own Karlus Trapp returns to the Big Apple for select performances, including two at a pair of borough restaurants. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the talented musician will strum, sing and whistle at Don Cheech during Sunday brunch...
Staten Island is known for its massive holiday displays, but when should those decorations begin to dot the landscape?
While Christmassy holiday decorations seem to be flooding stores in early September these days, a report by Angi says that 47.67% of Americans will decorate for Christmas in that sweet spot between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1. For those who nay the wait, you would be a part of the 11.27%...
‘We thank God for their service to the city.’ Annual Blue Mass honors NYPD officers on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers past and present were honored for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe at the annual NYPD Blue Mass in Huguenot Thursday evening. The event, held at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, was presided over by...
Page Avenue: From dirt road to major thoroughfare | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Page Avenue forms Tottenville’s eastern border. The change from the 1960s is dramatic. What was once a dirt road lined with woods has become a hub of commerce and continues to be a route to the Outerbridge Crossing. The Page Avenue SIRT (now SIR)...
5 new stores are being added to this N.J. outlet mall just in time for the holidays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Jersey Shore Premium Outlets is upping its game this holiday season, adding five new major brands to its already heavy roster of designer stores in preparation for the Christmas rush, according to a recent report. The Monmouth County open-air shopping destination, located at 1 Premium Outlet...
Staten Island good Samaritan delivers 4,000 pounds of pet goods to Fla. in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Julie Forlenza loves animals. She launched her own pet-sitting business, ruffLivin, back in 2016, owns and creates art for blackdogportraits and works as a manager at Woof & Tails Lodge in Charleston. Forlenza was already planning to head down to Florida to visit her parents...
Need some holiday shopping – and holiday dining? Holiday Hop and Edible Island offer 5 hubs for artisan food, drink and folk art at Snug Harbor.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Art Lab, the Noble Maritime Collection, Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, and the Staten Island Museum will collaborate in a Holiday Hop. The sprawling event has a strong edible component and is a premium annual event , this year with over 100 Staten Island-based food crafters and artists.
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
Clove Lakes Park ice skating rink reopens Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The WWII Veterans War Memorial Ice Skating Rink at Cloves Lakes Park will reopen to the general public Saturday. The event signifies the unofficial beginning of the winter season and is a welcome sign of the festivities. The rink will open at noon and shut down around 4:30 p.m. for a few hours. It will reopen at 7 p.m. before closing for the night at 10 p.m.
See how much these 10 Port Richmond homes sold for this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Prince’s Bay, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next ‘SNL’ episode on Nov. 19, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fans of “Saturday Night Live” will have to wait until December for a new episode: The NBC variety sketch show is on a two-week break just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The good news, however, is that the host and musical guest are...
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
Who will be this year’s Miss Staten Island? We’ll find out Sunday. Meet the contestants.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Miss Staten Island/Miss Richmond County Scholarship Competition with culminate with the crowning of four new titleholders on the stage of the Historic Old Bermuda Inn Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. when educational scholarships will be distributed to contestants. Thirteen young women will compete...
Hanks leads tour of stalled North Shore waterfront projects for NYC commissioners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks is working to fulfill her campaign promise of revitalizing the North Shore waterfront, making it a destination for Staten Island residents and tourists alike. Hanks (D-North Shore) brought nine city agency commissioners to Staten Island for a walkthrough of the...
