STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. On Tuesday, Nov. 15th 2022, Linda Louis Allocco, passed away in Austin, Texas following a series of strokes and a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Linda was born on Staten Island and attended Our Lady Queen of Peace School and St. Peter’s Girls High School. She excelled in her studies and pursued her passion for early childhood education to SUNY Cortland. There she met her loving husband, James (Jim) Allocco. Linda began her career as an elementary teacher, before accepting an opportunity to teach at the YMCA preschool. She was quickly promoted to Early Childhood Director, then Vice President of the Staten Island branch, and finally the Senior Vice President of Operations for the YMCA of Greater New York. Jim and Linda were wed in 1971 and had two children. Linda retired in 2011, spending her time reading and gardening. The couple would then move to Texas in 2021 to be closer to their grandchildren. Read the full obit on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO