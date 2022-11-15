ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival attracts over 7,000 visitors during its first month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Winter Lantern Festival has illuminated the Staten Island University Hospital Community Park in St. George for almost a full month, welcoming thousands of visitors with its bright lights and elaborate displays. And as the holidays approach, organizers of the annual event said they expect the festival’s attendance to increase.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 18, 2022: Linda Allocco, Senior VP of Operations for the YMCA, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. On Tuesday, Nov. 15th 2022, Linda Louis Allocco, passed away in Austin, Texas following a series of strokes and a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Linda was born on Staten Island and attended Our Lady Queen of Peace School and St. Peter’s Girls High School. She excelled in her studies and pursued her passion for early childhood education to SUNY Cortland. There she met her loving husband, James (Jim) Allocco. Linda began her career as an elementary teacher, before accepting an opportunity to teach at the YMCA preschool. She was quickly promoted to Early Childhood Director, then Vice President of the Staten Island branch, and finally the Senior Vice President of Operations for the YMCA of Greater New York. Jim and Linda were wed in 1971 and had two children. Linda retired in 2011, spending her time reading and gardening. The couple would then move to Texas in 2021 to be closer to their grandchildren. Read the full obit on SILive.
The Staten Island Advance

Need some holiday shopping – and holiday dining? Holiday Hop and Edible Island offer 5 hubs for artisan food, drink and folk art at Snug Harbor.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Art Lab, the Noble Maritime Collection, Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, and the Staten Island Museum will collaborate in a Holiday Hop. The sprawling event has a strong edible component and is a premium annual event , this year with over 100 Staten Island-based food crafters and artists.
The Staten Island Advance

Clove Lakes Park ice skating rink reopens Saturday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The WWII Veterans War Memorial Ice Skating Rink at Cloves Lakes Park will reopen to the general public Saturday. The event signifies the unofficial beginning of the winter season and is a welcome sign of the festivities. The rink will open at noon and shut down around 4:30 p.m. for a few hours. It will reopen at 7 p.m. before closing for the night at 10 p.m.
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

