Palatka, FL

WCJB

Possible murder-suicide in Columbia County leaves two dead

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened early on Thursday morning. Deputies say just after midnight, they responded to a home in Fort White and found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that hours before, several people gathered at the home.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Authorities searching for rapist who skipped trial

According to the Office of the State Attorney, Ian Montero-Lopez of Gainesville did not show up to his trial today and has multiple warrants, but was convicted for a crime that occurred last year. Alachua County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 24th, 2021, they responded to a sexual battery complaint...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested for allegedly abusing disabled woman in their care

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shamika Johnson Belle, 41, and Derell Percell Jenkins, 32, have been arrested and charged with false imprisonment, neglect of a disabled adult with great harm, and neglect of a disabled adult without great harm. The victim, a 19-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School

A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
WCJB

Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

