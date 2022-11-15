Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Possible murder-suicide in Columbia County leaves two dead
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened early on Thursday morning. Deputies say just after midnight, they responded to a home in Fort White and found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that hours before, several people gathered at the home.
mycbs4.com
Authorities searching for rapist who skipped trial
According to the Office of the State Attorney, Ian Montero-Lopez of Gainesville did not show up to his trial today and has multiple warrants, but was convicted for a crime that occurred last year. Alachua County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 24th, 2021, they responded to a sexual battery complaint...
FHP: Mother killed, 3 kids seriously injured in interstate crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash killed a woman and injured three kids Wednesday on State Road 20 East. STORY: Beating inflation: Don’t let the turkey carve too much money out of your wallet. According to the crash report, at approximately 6:08...
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested for allegedly abusing disabled woman in their care
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shamika Johnson Belle, 41, and Derell Percell Jenkins, 32, have been arrested and charged with false imprisonment, neglect of a disabled adult with great harm, and neglect of a disabled adult without great harm. The victim, a 19-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome,...
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
mycbs4.com
MCSO looking for man who may have information about 16-year-old homicide case
Marion County, FL — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for a person they say has information about a 16-year-old's homicide. Deputies are looking for the driver of a1997 Toyota 4Runner, 20-year-old Richard Vincent. "We are looking for him in hopes that he can bring closure...
palmcoastobserver.com
Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School
A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
Police: Man dead after being hit by car on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a traffic crash on Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 9:20 p.m., a man was walking in the middle of the roadway near 9300 block of Atlantic Boulevard. A silver Mercedes was driving west on Atlantic Boulevard when the car hit the man.
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday for false identification information, deputies said. It was discovered that the man has been in possession of six fraudulent identities in the state of Florida.
mycbs4.com
Two Ocala men arrested after stolen gun found, 86 grams of marijuana located in car
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers conducted a traffic stop Nov. 10 near West Silver Springs Blvd. and Southwest Martin Luther King Ave. for a tint violation, resulting in the arrest of two men for possession of a stolen gun and marijuana. Inside the vehicle were the driver, Jaishun...
Apartment fire in New Town investigated as suspected arson
Jacksonville, Fl — An early morning apartment fire in Jacksonville’s New Town area is being investigated as suspected arson. No one was injured in the fire at the apartments on Morgan Street near W. Beaver on the westside. Jacksonville Fire Rescue says it found a clothes pile on...
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers
Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers. A Palm Coast man was arrested after a verbal disturbance ended with him threatening and hitting deputies on Nov. 11 in Flagler Beach. The Flagler Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville woman accused of locking teen with down-syndrome in room for hours
Gainesville — A 19-year-old with Down syndrome told police she was kicked out of her home and punched in the face twice, for drinking her caregiver's drink, according to an arrest report. Police learned this after finding the teen walking alone on US Highway 441, the night before Halloween,...
Manhunt underway following deadly shooting in Lake Forest strip mall
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are canvassing a Lake Forest neighborhood following a deadly shooting early Thursday. Police were called to a strip mall parking lot on Palmdale Street just off Lem Turner Road and found a man who had been shot multiple times. It happened outside Balla’s...
Convicted felon charged with murder for deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took just over 24 hours for Daytona Beach police to track down their suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Police say...
One arrested after nearly 20 dogs seized during search warrant on Jacksonville Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services Wednesday served an arrest warrant at a Northside home to seize reportedly over 20 dogs. When Action News Jax showed up at Castle Dr. and Sherwood forest, three dogs could be spotted running...
JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WCJB
Crash in Putnam County left one person dead and three others injured
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Putnam County left one dead and three injured. A car was traveling westbound on SR 20 east of Wippletree Rd in the right lane when they traveled off the road way. They went onto the north grass shoulder then traveled back to the...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
