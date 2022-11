Photos: CityPark preps to welcome St. Louis City 2 fans for inaugural match against Leverkusen

In 1973, just a few years after coming out as gay, Patrick Haggerty and his band Lavender Country recorded their self-titled album, and, like its lead singer, this album was open about its themes. It would take more than 40 years for music lovers, and a record label, to rediscover the album, and for it to be recognized as the first openly gay country record.

