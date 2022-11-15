Breaking: Sean McVay Announces Official Decision On Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Rams WR Cooper Kupp © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022-23 season just went from bad to nightmare. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp might miss the rest of the year.

Sean McVay announced this Tuesday morning that Kupp will soon undergo ankle surgery.

The Rams, as a result, are placing Kupp on the injured reserve. He will miss at least four weeks. '

It's entirely possible this is a season-ender for Kupp. It will likely depend on whether or not the Rams have a shot at the postseason when he's ready to return.

"Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and the team is placing him on IR, per HC Sean McVay. Kupp is out a minimum of four weeks and with the way the Rams season is going, could be longer," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A disastrous series of events for the Rams, who simply can't recover from their apparent Super Bowl hangover.

Without Kupp in the mix, the Rams offense is going to struggle in the passing game. He's that much of a game-changer for Los Angeles.