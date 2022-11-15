ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Sean McVay Announces Official Decision On Rams WR Cooper Kupp

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVfcP_0jBgHH8p00

Rams WR Cooper Kupp

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022-23 season just went from bad to nightmare. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp might miss the rest of the year.

Sean McVay announced this Tuesday morning that Kupp will soon undergo ankle surgery.

The Rams, as a result, are placing Kupp on the injured reserve. He will miss at least four weeks. '

It's entirely possible this is a season-ender for Kupp. It will likely depend on whether or not the Rams have a shot at the postseason when he's ready to return.

"Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and the team is placing him on IR, per HC Sean McVay. Kupp is out a minimum of four weeks and with the way the Rams season is going, could be longer," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A disastrous series of events for the Rams, who simply can't recover from their apparent Super Bowl hangover.

Without Kupp in the mix, the Rams offense is going to struggle in the passing game. He's that much of a game-changer for Los Angeles.

Comments / 15

Related
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

J.J. Watt Offers to Pay Back Fan Who Lost $1K Bet During His Game: 'I Got You'

The Arizona Cardinals star is stepping in to help a fan who lost a bet after referees took back an apparent touchdown scored during their game against the L.A. Rams on Sunday J.J. Watt is stepping up big for one Arizona Cardinals fan. In a tweet, the defensive end responded to a fan who had sent him a screenshot of a bet they placed for the Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The fan bet that the Cardinals would win, running back James Conner would...
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy