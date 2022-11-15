ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Ivory Coast to withdraw peacekeepers from Mali after arrests

By TOUSSAINT N'GOTTA
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — (AP) — Ivory Coast will be gradually withdrawing its military contingent from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali after failing to secure the release of 46 Ivorian soldiers who have been accused of being mercenaries.

The announcement was made in a letter, which was sent to the U.N. secretary-general last week and circulated Tuesday.

In the letter to the U.N., Ivory Coast officials said they wouldn't replace their personnel in MINUSMA when the current group rotates out in August. Ivory Coast had 857 personnel serving in Mali as of June.

Negotiations have stalled over the release of the Ivorian soldiers, who were arrested at the airport on arrival in July. Three female soldiers have been released, but the others remain in Malian custody.

The Ivorian soldiers were sent to Mali to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted by the United Nations.

However, Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries, because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission and charged them with undermining state security. Malian authorities said the aviation company should “henceforth entrust its security to the Malian defense and security forces.”

The detention of the Ivorian soldiers marked the latest sign of tension between Mali’s leader and the international community. Col. Assimi Goita has faced growing isolation after he seized power in a coup two years ago and then failed to meet an international deadline for organizing a new democratic election.

On Monday, the U.K. announced it would be withdrawing its 300 peacekeepers from Mali, saying the country's growing reliance on Russian mercenaries is undermining stability.

France, the one-time colonial power that had fought Islamic extremism for nine years in Mali, completed its troop withdrawal from the country earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Congo trains 3,000 new army recruits amid Rwanda tensions

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — More than 3,000 new military recruits began training Monday as the Congolese army steps up its fight against the M23 rebels that it alleges are backed by neighboring Rwanda. The Rwandan government, which has repeatedly denied supporting M23, said that a Congolese fighter...
France 24

Ivory Coast to pull out of UN peacekeeping mission in Mali after soldiers detained

Ivory Coast will gradually withdraw its contribution of military and police from a United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali, according to a letter by its ambassador to the U.N., after Bamako detained 46 of its soldiers in July. Mali accused the soldiers of being mercenaries. Ivory Coast says they were...
AFP

UK to end deployment of 300 troops to UN mission in Mali

Britain announced Monday that it would cut short its troop deployment with the UN's peacekeeping mission in Mali after relations with the country's Russian-backed junta soured. France pulled its troops out of Mali earlier this year amid growing friction with the junta in Bamako, while Sweden announced in March it would be leaving the MINUSMA mission.
BBC

UK withdraws troops from Mali early blaming political instability

The UK is withdrawing troops from Mali earlier than planned due to political instability in the country, Defence Minister James Heappey has said. Since 2020 around 300 British soldiers had been in the country as part of a UN mission to protect the local population from Islamist extremism. Mr Heappey...
The Jewish Press

US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus

Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
France 24

'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal

The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
The Jewish Press

US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria

The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
The Associated Press

Ethiopia asserts 70% of Tigray now under military control

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s lead negotiator in ongoing peace talks asserted Friday that 70% of the country’s northern Tigray region is now under military control and aid deliveries have resumed to the area, but there is no immediate confirmation from aid workers or Tigray spokesmen. National Security Adviser Redwan Hussein tweeted the information as the talks continued in neighboring Kenya, and as the United States applied pressure on Ethiopia’s government to swiftly deliver aid and basic services. The peace deal says Ethiopia will “expedite” both aid and services to the long cut-off Tigray region of more than 5 million people, where food and basic medical supplies have run low. Redwan said 35 trucks of food and three trucks of medicine have arrived in the northwestern town of Shire, which federal forces and their allies captured last month. That was before last week’s “permanent cessation of hostilities” in a two-year conflict estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.
France 24

First aid trucks arrive in Ethiopia’s Tigray after peace deal, says Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a medical aid convoy had arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region Tuesday, its first since a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels almost two weeks ago. The restoration of aid deliveries to Tigray was a...
The Independent

UN: Taliban has plunged Afghanistan into `dire' conditions

The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday accusing the Taliban of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”The resolution also pointed to persistent violence in the country since the Taliban takeover 15 months ago and the presence of terrorist groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State and their affiliates as well as the presence of “foreign terrorist fighters.”Germany’s U.N. ambassador, Antje Leendertse, had hoped the 193-member General Assembly would approve the German-facilitated resolution by consensus. But a vote...
AFP

Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

The death toll from twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the country's international allies. Al-Shabaab, an Islamist group linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack in which two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near the city's busy Zobe intersection, followed by gunfire, saying in a statement they had targeted the country's ministry of education.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
101K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy