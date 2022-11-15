San Diego police disproportionately tow low-income people's cars, audit finds

San Diego Police Department officers make a traffic stop along El Cajon Boulevard on June 23, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Sam Hodgson / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A new audit says the San Diego Police Department’s vehicle towing program appears to be disproportionately hurting low-income people and other vulnerable groups.

The 49-page audit recommends city officials consider alternative approaches that could soften the impact, such as a “text before tow” program, parking “boots” or offers of community service instead of fines.

“Given the City Council’s concern over the impacts of the program and the significant financial, equity and quality-of-life implications we found exist, city leadership should evaluate its options and articulate a policy direction on enforcement and fees,” the audit says.

The audit found that the top two reasons a vehicle gets towed — registrations expired longer than six months, and violations of the 72-hour parking rule on many city streets — typically affect low-income people more than others.

It also found that the towing program is losing roughly $2 million a year, partly because San Diego imposes lower fines than other cities and partly because low-income people often give up their vehicle rather than pay the fines they owe.

Police officials agreed to make the program more transparent, including by complying with the city auditor’s suggestion to complete a statistics-rich comprehensive report — the first since 2013.

But Police Chief David Nisleit disagreed with a recommendation that his department study alternative approaches and work with city homelessness and equity officials to explore how to reduce the program’s impact on the vulnerable.

The rejected recommendation asked the Police Department to analyze the percentage of tows that happen for reasons more common among vulnerable populations, and how often such tows result in the owner giving the vehicle up instead of paying the fines.

It also asked for a breakdown of those percentages for each of the city’s nine council districts to gauge the impact on low-income neighborhoods and residents.

Nisleit, in a written response, said he planned to handle things differently.

“The Police Department recognizes the city’s concerns about balancing its interests of enforcement with mitigating disproportionate impacts of towing on low-income individuals, and will work with city leadership in an effort to identify problems and assist in the city’s policy decisions for the tow administration program,” the chief wrote.

Nisleit added that he would be willing to explore any adjustments to the program under the guidance of the council.

Nisleit agreed to study and reveal statistics including response times by towing contractor, number of vehicles towed and impounded per year and average time between impound and a vehicle being reclaimed.

The audit, released Monday afternoon, found that the number of vehicle tows had been dropping sharply and steadily before a recent plateau.

The number of tows fell from 28,216 in fiscal year 2017 to 23,367 in fiscal year 2018, 20,147 in fiscal year 2019, 16,897 in fiscal year 2020 and 17,169 in fiscal year 2021.

The audit attributes the drop partly to police officers having greater discretion in deciding which vehicles to tow. The pandemic also played a role in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, the audit says.

The percentage of tows that happen for reasons more common among vulnerable populations — called disproportionate impact tows in the audit — has remained mostly steady since fiscal 2017.

It rose from 27 percent of tows to 35 percent of tows in fiscal 2018, 38 percent in fiscal 2019 and 40 percent in fiscal 2020, then fell to 37 percent in fiscal 2021.

During those five years, 27 percent of all tows resulted in the owner giving the vehicle up instead of paying the fines owed. The audit says that may partly explain why the city loses money, explaining that the city rarely recovers its costs in such cases.

Another factor in the program's failure to recover its costs is that San Diego has lower towing fines than four peer cities. San Diego’s towing charge is $178, while Chula Vista is at $235, Oceanside is at $245, San Jose is at $250 and San Francisco is at $268.

The audit also found that the City Council districts with the most vehicle tows during the five-year period were districts 3, 2 and 8.

District 3, which includes downtown and nearby areas, had 28,770 tows; District 2, which includes beach communities, had 19,788; and District 8, which includes Barrio Logan and San Ysidro, had 17,572.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .