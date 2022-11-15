ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor

Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
goleader.com

BOE Votes to Approve Edison Field Project; Amy Root Resigns

WESTFIELD — Tuesday night’s Westfield Board of Education meeting brought the approval of the Edison Field joint project with the town in a 5-to-2 vote, with two abstentions, and the immediate resignation of board member Amy Root. The board’s vote comes on the heels of the council’s approval of the shared-services agreement.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Storm Package Bills Lauded By Jackson Council

JACKSON – Township officials supported a storm related bill package by former Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a 12th District Assemblyman, that would help victims of devasting storms. Councilman Nino Borrelli spoke about the bill package early during a recent Township Council meeting, highlighting the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy...
JACKSON, NJ
Gothamist

Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.

Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Big Trenton lobbying firm adds three veteran strategists to their team

1868 Public Affairs, one of the most influential lobbying firms, is adding three prominent government and political veterans to their team. The new associates — Dan Smith, Wendy Martinez and Al Harris – will join LeRoy Jones, Patrick Torpey and Idida Rodriguez to expand the firm’s reach as advocates.
TRENTON, NJ
Washington Examiner

Missing ballots found in New Jersey county

The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
centraljersey.com

Matawan-Aberdeen, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet, Middletown school board election results

Residents in Aberdeen Township, Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet and Middletown elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the election are unofficial until they have been certified and that had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported on the Monmouth County Votes website, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office,
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Monmouth County Park System hosts bus trip to Radio City Christmas Spectacular

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Get into the spirit of the holidays by joining the Monmouth County Park System on a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular® in New York City on Friday, December 9. This unforgettable show features the high steppin’ Rockettes, a living nativity, and so much more! The bus leaves from Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, at 1:00pm and will return at approximately 10:00pm.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County issues “Code Blue”

Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy