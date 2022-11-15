Read full article on original website
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Updated 2022 General Election Preliminary Results – East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The preliminary results are in for the 2022 General Election. Below are the current results for elections in East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood. Results are as of press time on Nov. 15. Tallies will continue to be updated as mail-in ballots are counted. Election...
5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor
Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
A Republican and a Democrat team up and win in this NJ town
Carl Pitale and Thelma Witherspoon have won the two open Hamilton Township Committee seats on Tuesday, Nov 8. What many didn’t know … Pitale, a Republican, formed an election alliance with Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a coordinated scheme to try and oust incumbent Mayor Charles Cain, who was also on the ballot.
BOE Votes to Approve Edison Field Project; Amy Root Resigns
WESTFIELD — Tuesday night’s Westfield Board of Education meeting brought the approval of the Edison Field joint project with the town in a 5-to-2 vote, with two abstentions, and the immediate resignation of board member Amy Root. The board’s vote comes on the heels of the council’s approval of the shared-services agreement.
Storm Package Bills Lauded By Jackson Council
JACKSON – Township officials supported a storm related bill package by former Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a 12th District Assemblyman, that would help victims of devasting storms. Councilman Nino Borrelli spoke about the bill package early during a recent Township Council meeting, highlighting the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy...
Lack of information about new homes concerns Jackson board members
JACKSON — Members of the Jackson Planning Board expressed concern about what they called a lack of information when an applicant came before them to seek subdivision approval during a recent meeting. On Nov. 7, the applicant, GM Grawtown, LLC, was seeking preliminary and final subdivision approval to create...
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
Big Trenton lobbying firm adds three veteran strategists to their team
1868 Public Affairs, one of the most influential lobbying firms, is adding three prominent government and political veterans to their team. The new associates — Dan Smith, Wendy Martinez and Al Harris – will join LeRoy Jones, Patrick Torpey and Idida Rodriguez to expand the firm’s reach as advocates.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
Matawan-Aberdeen, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet, Middletown school board election results
Residents in Aberdeen Township, Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet and Middletown elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the election are unofficial until they have been certified and that had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported on the Monmouth County Votes website, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office,
Sayreville man convicted of 2018 bias-driven murder of Freehold Township resident
A New Jersey Superior Court jury sitting in Freehold has returned guilty verdicts on the most serious charges against the man who attacked and killed a stranger in Freehold Township in May 2018, solely because of the victim’s race, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Nov. 18.
New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Man pleads guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Born Allah, 21, of Paterson pled guilty on Nov. 16 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with...
Monmouth County Park System hosts bus trip to Radio City Christmas Spectacular
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Get into the spirit of the holidays by joining the Monmouth County Park System on a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular® in New York City on Friday, December 9. This unforgettable show features the high steppin’ Rockettes, a living nativity, and so much more! The bus leaves from Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, at 1:00pm and will return at approximately 10:00pm.
Camden County issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Jackson voters appear to have tapped Reina for new four-year term
JACKSON — Voters in Jackson appear to have re-elected Michael Reina, who has served as the township’s mayor since December 2008, to a new four-year term as mayor. Voters also appear to have elected Reina’s two running mates in the 2022 general election to four-year terms on the Township Council.
No jail time for ex N.J. pension fund boss who stole $140K in benefits
The former administrator of the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after he previously admitted stealing $140,000 in unauthorized benefits and filing false statements with the U.S. Department of Labor, officials said. A federal judge also sentenced George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township,...
Jackson, NJ
