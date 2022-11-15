We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Graybill Kitchen Company in Dakota. We’re talking to Sarah Graybill, the owner of Graybill Kitchen Company about her story with pie making. Sarah started making pies as a nurse during the pandemic. Everything for Graybill Kitchen Company is also made from scratch because her husband is a dairy farmer. They’re taking orders for Thanksgiving through November 20th. If you think that Graybill Kitchen Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.

DAKOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO