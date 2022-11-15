ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

1440 WROK

Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints

An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Totally Romantic Illinois Couple Gets Married At…Aldi?

I'm sure that when I get home today my wife Amy, having read this piece, will be wondering aloud why in the world we chose Rockford's Sinnissippi Gardens as our wedding venue when we could have tied the knot in a perfectly good supermarket. Luckily, I remember her turning her...
BATAVIA, IL
1440 WROK

Get Ready for a Breathtaking ‘All Aglow’ 2022 at Illinois’ Nicholas Conservatory

An even more beautiful holiday experience arrives when All Aglow comes alive at Rockford's very popular Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. I don't believe there is a more photographed spot in the entire Rockford region, than the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. My wedding photos, homecoming, and prom photos for our two oldest kids, and you can pretty much multiply that by thousands more.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pie: Graybill Kitchen Company

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Graybill Kitchen Company in Dakota. We’re talking to Sarah Graybill, the owner of Graybill Kitchen Company about her story with pie making. Sarah started making pies as a nurse during the pandemic. Everything for Graybill Kitchen Company is also made from scratch because her husband is a dairy farmer. They’re taking orders for Thanksgiving through November 20th. If you think that Graybill Kitchen Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
DAKOTA, IL
1440 WROK

One Fall Hotspot in Illinois is Nearly Ready to Reopen for Christmas Fun

As I sit here watching the snow fall outside my office window, I can't help daydreaming about all the Christmas fun that is just around the corner in Illinois. Beautiful holiday decorations and light displays, visits with Santa, time spent with family and friends, I can't wait for any of it and am already planning this year's holiday to-do list.
AURORA, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
northernstar.info

Tails Pet of the Week: Remington

DeKALB – This week’s pet weighs a whopping 94 pounds. Remington is roughly two years old and was found as a stray by Tails. He has had some training and knows several commands such as how to shake a hand. Remington is a polite gentleman who knows how to keep his space clean.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While winter weather usually means an end to hitting the green, golfers in Rockford will soon have a chance to tee off indoors. X-Golf is opening soon in the old Art Van furniture building on Newburg Road. The company offers state of the art simulators that can help golfers improve their game.
ROCKFORD, IL
captimes.com

New Glarus pastor Don Wickstrum keeps the faith at 140 mph

“Go tell it on the mountain,” as the spiritual goes. Don Wickstrum, a Monroe businessman and assistant pastor at Grace Church in New Glarus, has devoted his life to spreading his faith and telling his story of overcoming personal adversity. Only when Wickstrum goes up the mountain to tell...
NEW GLARUS, WI
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

