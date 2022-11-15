Read full article on original website
Governor Justice annouces $152 million overhauls for Beckley, Bluestone travel plaza renovations
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice made the latest in a series of appearances in Raleigh County on Friday morning, addressing residents from the Tamarack’s Conference Center Ballroom regarding coming renovations to the West Virginia Turnpike. Specifically, plans for the complete renovation of both the Beckley and...
State to fully finance South Sandbranch Water Project
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission reported on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will finance a hundred percent of the South Sandbranch Water Project, which Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said is about $1.4 million. County officials said the project will benefit 26 households along South […]
Governor announces plans to renovate two West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced plans Friday to renovate two travel plazas along the West Virginia Turnpike. The plan calls for travel plazas at Beckley and Bluestone to be demolished and rebuilt beginning Feb. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, BOE approves 2023-2024 academic calendar
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The calendar will include a full week […]
$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice
MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
Hinton road to close through the weekend to address culvert collapse
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Temporary traffic changes are on the horizon in the Hinton area in the coming days as local government hopes to bring a conclusion to travel issues brought about by a recent culvert collapse. The City of Hinton issued notice Wednesday afternoon that the West Virginia...
Second Temporary Sinkhole Solution Planned In Summers County
After months of trouble with a sinkhole in Summers County, the West Virginia Division of Highways plans to build a temporary bridge. DOH crews will build the bridge so traffic can return on state Route 20 in Hinton. The temporary structure will be built beginning Friday, Nov. 18. The process includes attaching several bolts individually.
West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
Unearthing the legacy of West Virginia: Company plans to make billions off of coal waste
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out of the 46 rare earth materials needed to make an iPhone, only six are found in the United States. The other 40 are found in China. Simon Hodges, President of Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT), says his company has spent years doing research, and, recently, they discovered something exciting.
Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A, officially back open!
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calling all chicken lovers, the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A is officially back open! Richard Jarrell, the Owner and Operator of the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A said the drive thru and indoor dinning are officially open. Jarrell told 59News they had a soft opening on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 but they are now officially […]
Wyoming County receives Shop With a Cop donation
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–A local sheriff’s department received a donation to their Shop With A Cop program. Employees with the Wyoming County Courthouse partnering with Lazer Graphics came up with an idea to sell Back the Blue t-shirts to help raise money for the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Shop with a Cop. The sale of the shirts […]
Coal waste extraction company to locate in Southern West Virginia, governor says
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A coal waste extraction company is expected to locate a site in Southern West Virginia that would generate up to 100 jobs, the state’s governor announced Thursday. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to locate in Wyoming County as part of a $60...
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
City of Beckley holds leaf pickup
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley is holding its annual leaf and yard debris pickup. If you have bagged leaves or small branches you would like for the City Public Works Department to pick up, you are asked to place them by the curb. The department says leaves must be placed in bags or […]
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
Gov. Justice Announces Rare Earth Metal Extraction Business to Invest $60M in Southern, West Virginia
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.
