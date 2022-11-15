ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WVNS

State to fully finance South Sandbranch Water Project

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission reported on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will finance a hundred percent of the South Sandbranch Water Project, which Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said is about $1.4 million. County officials said the project will benefit 26 households along South […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Second Temporary Sinkhole Solution Planned In Summers County

After months of trouble with a sinkhole in Summers County, the West Virginia Division of Highways plans to build a temporary bridge. DOH crews will build the bridge so traffic can return on state Route 20 in Hinton. The temporary structure will be built beginning Friday, Nov. 18. The process includes attaching several bolts individually.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A, officially back open!

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Calling all chicken lovers, the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A is officially back open! Richard Jarrell, the Owner and Operator of the Beckley Galleria Chick-fil-A said the drive thru and indoor dinning are officially open. Jarrell told 59News they had a soft opening on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 but they are now officially […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County receives Shop With a Cop donation

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–A local sheriff’s department received a donation to their Shop With A Cop program. Employees with the Wyoming County Courthouse partnering with Lazer Graphics came up with an idea to sell Back the Blue t-shirts to help raise money for the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Shop with a Cop. The sale of the shirts […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley holds leaf pickup

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley is holding its annual leaf and yard debris pickup. If you have bagged leaves or small branches you would like for the City Public Works Department to pick up, you are asked to place them by the curb. The department says leaves must be placed in bags or […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
LOGAN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice Announces Rare Earth Metal Extraction Business to Invest $60M in Southern, West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV

