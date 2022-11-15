COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO