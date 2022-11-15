ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Men Sentenced to Prison for Violating Probation

Two men have been sentenced to state prison after they admitted they violated the terms of their probation. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Marshall L. Bates of Binghamton was sentenced to two years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after he failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Stabbing Suspect Indicted by Tompkins County Grand Jury

​District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment charging him with Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. ​Jordan...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces drug felony

TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on weapon, drug charges after shots fired

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges after a shooting on Elmira’s eastside Friday morning. Cody Cade, 32, was arrested by Elmira Police after officers responded to a report of shots fired near Madison Ave. and Oak St. just after 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police said […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries

COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tioga County Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Enticement of Minor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A Tioga County (NY) man pled guilty to charges of sexually explicit acts with a minor that took place late last year. According to a U.S. Attorney, 33 year old Joseph Swansborough of Willseyville pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor. In his...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy