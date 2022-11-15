Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
Men Sentenced to Prison for Violating Probation
Two men have been sentenced to state prison after they admitted they violated the terms of their probation. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Marshall L. Bates of Binghamton was sentenced to two years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after he failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation.
Broome County men sent to prison for violating probations
Today in Broome County Court, two men received prison time for violating their probations.
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
Gun allegedly displayed during large fight at Kampai
Last night, just after 10 p.m., Vestal Police responded to Kampai Japanese Steakhouse after reports of a large fight.
Stabbing Suspect Indicted by Tompkins County Grand Jury
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment charging him with Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Jordan...
Two arrested following Cortland County drug bust
On November 16th, the Cortland County Drug Task Force, along with other departments, served a narcotics search warrant at a residence located on Route 26 in
Cortland County man faces drug felony
TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
Elmira man arrested on weapon, drug charges after shots fired
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges after a shooting on Elmira’s eastside Friday morning. Cody Cade, 32, was arrested by Elmira Police after officers responded to a report of shots fired near Madison Ave. and Oak St. just after 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police said […]
Woman charged with using stolen credit card inside Broome County Jail
Today, the Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who is already locked up inside the Broome County Jail.
Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries
COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
Delaware County man charged following domestic dispute
Earlier this month, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested Garrett Demming, 21 of Hobart, following a domestic dispute.
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
Violent Binghamton felon headed to State prison
Today in Broome County Court, Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.
Numerous traffic arrests made in Delaware County
Over the past two weeks, six individuals were arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office for violating traffic laws.
Driver busted with fake NYS inspection sticker: ‘Insufficient funds & a baby’
New York State Police say they busted a driver with a fake NYS inspection sticker and a unique message in the Southern Tier. “Troopers at SP Endwell were conducting another investigation when they caught something off about this inspection sticker...” the NY State Police’s official Facebook page said Wednesday.
Tioga County Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Enticement of Minor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A Tioga County (NY) man pled guilty to charges of sexually explicit acts with a minor that took place late last year. According to a U.S. Attorney, 33 year old Joseph Swansborough of Willseyville pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor. In his...
