Phone Arena
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
PC Magazine
Google Fi Now Comes With One Year of YouTube Premium
Google is looking to attract more people to its Unlimited Plus Google Fi wireless plan by offering an entire year of YouTube Premium for free with a new activation. It's a nice added bonus for anyone looking to get their hands on some well-reviewed cellular service while also getting ad-free YouTube and all the other benefits that come with a YouTube Premium subscription.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Offers Game Pass Subscribers Apple Music, TV+ for Free
Microsoft is offering an extra incentive for signing up for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in the form of free access to Apple entertainment. From today, it's possible to enjoy three months of free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music as part of your subscription. The timing of this offer means you'll be able to enjoy both services over the entire holiday period if you start the free trials now.
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: $100 Off Google Pixel 7, $80 Off Echo Show 15, More
Black Friday sales are still a week away, but there are plenty of savings to be had now across top tech products and retailers. The Google Pixel 7 is the best $600 Android phone you can buy. And it's on sale for $100 off. The feature-rich handset boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with punch-hole camera and nearly edge-to-edge bezels. Housed in a Gorilla Glass Victus casing, the Pixel 7 is not only durable, but meets the IP68 rating for dust and water ingress. A 4,355mAh battery, solid stereo speakers, and sharp cameras, meanwhile, lend credence to this PCMag Editors' Choice pick.
CNBC
Apple just completely redesigned iCloud.com, and it looks a lot better
Apple launched a totally new iCloud.com design on Wednesday. It's useful if you want to quickly access some of the apps or services that are otherwise on your Mac, iPhone or iPad, particularly if you're on a computer you don't own or are using a PC. When you're on iCloud.com,...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Gizmodo
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips
Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty,...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Looks Shockingly Cool
This is the Japan-spec model, which offers a reworked hybrid drivetrain with 193 hp for the standard hybrid and 220 hp for the plug-in hybrid. Details about the U.S.-spec 2023 Prius are coming tomorrow, so stay tuned. Toyota has taken the cover off the new 2023 Prius, as the first...
Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content
Disney+ says its new pricing plan goes into effect Dec. 8, and users will have to pay $3 per month more to preserve ad-free streaming services.
Calling All Prime Members: These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop This Week
Use your Amazon subscription to save up to 60 percent Prime members, you can now get a head start on your Black Friday sale shopping. Amazon released tons of Black Friday deals more than a week early this year, and the best ones are reserved for Prime members. The Just for Prime storefront is packed with exclusive subscriber-only savings across every category. And the discounts are steep — up to 60 percent off. The Best Member-Only Deals Overall 60% Off: FYC Women's Wool Sock Set, $11.99 (orig. $29.99)Holiday Decor: Guoou...
TechCrunch
Netflix’s new feature lets subscribers kick devices off their accounts
The addition could help Netflix push more freeloaders to become subscribers as they’re kicked off the service, where they may have been logging in without the account holder’s knowledge. The new feature follows other recent launches also aimed at limiting account-sharing, like Profile Transfer, which arrived amid a broader crackdown as Netflix faced subscriber losses.
Why your internet bill could be unfairly high
Until now, many US customers’ infuriating, confusing, and/or expensive issues with their internet service provider (ISP) have either remained largely anecdotal, or backed up by studies contingent on data gleaned from publicly available sources. This morning, however, Consumer Reports, in partnership with The Verge, provided context to at least some of the data via a new, massive study collating records of ISP companies’ widely varying prices, speeds, and dizzying fee systems.
Amazon Begins Mass Job Cuts
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, the e-commerce giant, began Tuesday to carry out massive job cuts to respond to the economic slowdown likely to turn into a recession in the coming months. The company is expected to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 3% of its corporate workforce, an unprecedented...
Phone Arena
Free Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 Pro, and more: these are T-Mobile's amazing early Black Friday 2022 deals
Never one to be outdone by Verizon, especially as far as deals and discounts are concerned, T-Mobile has just come out with an absolutely massive list of Black Friday 2022 promotions of its own scheduled to kick off as early as this Thursday, November 17. Technically, there are two different...
PC Magazine
Optimize Your Mac With This $25 Tool
Mac users are a pretty faithful bunch, and who can blame them? The hardware is built for speed, and the macOS emphasizes efficiency. Even so, clutter can pile up even on the most organized workstations. And when that happens, a Mac optimizer like CleanMyMac X works wonders. CleanMyMac X has...
The Verge
Microsoft’s Xbox chief settles the Call of Duty PlayStation debate once and for all
Bored of hearing about whether Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation or not? Good, because so is Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an interview on Decoder, a show hosted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Spencer has settled the debate over the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation once and for all.
AOL Corp
Amazon Clinic launches ahead of reported mass layoffs
Amazon has launched Amazon Clinic, a virtual healthcare provider that will allow users to get online help and order medication for "more than 20 health conditions." These conditions include allergies, acne, and hair loss, Amazon said in a press release, and the service is initially available in 32 states in the U.S.
PC Magazine
Chinese Owner Told to Sell UK's Largest Chip Factory
The UK government has decided Nexperia owning the Newport microprocessor factory in Wales is a national security risk. As the BBC reports, Nexperia may be based in the Netherlands, but counts as a subsidiary of the partially state-owned Chinese company Wingtech Technology after it was acquired in 2018. Nexperia succeeded in acquiring the Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021 after two government reviews found no reason to block the sale. However, mounting pressure resulted in the UK government carrying out a further investigation into the deal.
