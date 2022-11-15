Read full article on original website
Estimated $350,000 in damages in house fire in Richland County, 6 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Six people are displaced after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a massive 2-Alarm fire burned through the roof at a home in northeast Richland County. LOCAL FIRST | SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of...
Rapid Shelter Columbia nearly 40 percent filled
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More homeless people are now living in the city's Rapid Shelter Columbia , a temporary housing facility of 50 pods the city built to deal with the roughly 200 homeless people living on the streets. As temperatures are starting to drop, local partners say the...
Camden residents march on City Hall in wake of high electric bills
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — For months, WACH FOX News has been looking into a major spike in electrical costs in Camden, with high power bills forcing some residents to take action and demand change. Dozens of people marched through downtown Camden Wednesday afternoon right on to the front lawn...
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
Dutch Fork High greenhouse getting renovation in team effort from school clubs
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands school's gardening program just got a boost of funding after needing some attention. This funding will help open up gardening to a bunch of school clubs and classes. For a little greenhouse at Dutch Fork High School, it's a story of redemption. "It...
Researchers unveil Columbia's urban heat island study results
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — They don't call Columbia famously hot for nothing!. A group of researchers from the University of South Carolina tried to find out if Columbia suffers from what's known as the urban heat island effect. That would give us an idea of whether the city gets...
Lane shut down after tractor-trailer fuel spill on I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Fire Department and Columbia’s HazMat 1 are currently on the scene of a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer on I-77 north bound at mile marker 2. One lane of traffic is currently shut down. Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution...
Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
"They're just like us:" Sheriff's Dept. graduates first ever Muslim class
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking to break barriers. On Nov. 17, the local law enforcement agency hosted its first-ever graduation for its Muslim Citizens Academy at the Majid Noor Ul Huda Mosque in Columbia. More than two dozen Muslim citizens from the Mosque...
SC inmate dies in cell at Columbia prison, no roommate reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has been reported dead in his cell Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd, 24, did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy will...
4 dead, 19 drug overdoses in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — 4 people dead, and almost two dozen people sent to the hospital. for drug overdoses, authorities in Kershaw County say. It happened all in one day last Thursday. ”I just wish people would wake up and see the light, and quit messing with all...
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Victim identified in Old Cherokee Road crash
Lexington County officials have identified a teen who died in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night. 19-year-old Brier Hudson, of Pelion, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Old Cherokee Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. Hudson was...
Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A missing Sumter County man has been found safe, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Ricky Jefferson was found safe early this morning in Kershaw County and was provided the necessary medical attention. He is now in contact with his family. Jefferson...
Bluffton man charged in armed robbery at Lexington County home
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Bluffton man is accused of robbing a man of his car after holding him at gunpoint in his garage. Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams, 22, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
Sumter County man with medical conditions last seen nine days ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter County man was reported missing Wednesday evening after family members say he hasn't returned home in over a week. Officials say 20-year-old Ricky Jefferson left his home on Avenue A in Mayesville back on November 7, and hasn't been by family members seen since.
Free turkeys, free thanksgiving meals available in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several organizations have come together this holiday season to give away free turkeys and provide free thanksgiving meals. LOCAL FIRST | 24th Annual Share Your Holiday Food Drive & Food Truck Rodeo. We have compiled a list of free available meals and giveaways in the...
Lt. Gov. Evette visits and tours Harvest Hope Midlands Branch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lt. Gov. Evette visited and toured Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Thursday. To bring awareness to the 24% of single mothers experience food insecurity, and the fact that women are 35% more likely to experience poverty, Harvest Hope Food Bank is partnering with SC Women in Leadership for a special volunteer event.
Deputies searching for runaway teen with medical condition
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway 17-year-old with a medical condition, the office said late Tuesday night. Officials say the teen, Zaniyah Johnson, was last seen around her Joyce Street address in Sumter on Tuesday wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt, black and white plaid pajama pants with white bubble slides.
Cayce Police searching for missing man last seen Wednesday
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person. 49-year-old Charles Russell has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Missing Sumter County man found safe in Kershaw County. Russell left his home at 1:20 p.m....
