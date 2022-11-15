Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
dexerto.com
How to get Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starter skins in Minecraft
In anticipation of the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Minecraft modders are giving you a way to play as one of the new starters. Pokemon fans likely are already set on their first major decision in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Whether to choose Sprigatito, Quaxly, or Fuecoco as their starter.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
dexerto.com
How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Slide canceling used to be an important tactic in Warzone and there is a workaround to use it in the new game. Here’s how you can slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Slide cancel is a momentum and movement-based mechanic that proves to be quite useful...
IGN
Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Buy 2 Get 1 On Select Video Games
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or an ASUS gaming PC for under $750. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Imperial Star Destroyer.
dexerto.com
How to play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck: Best settings & more
Warzone 2 has launched, and we’ve worked out how to get the game running on Steam Deck. There’s some good news, bad news, and a workaround. Call of Duty releases doesn’t stop at Modern Warfare 2 this year, as the sequel to Warzone releases today. While the full game has done absolute gangbusters, the appetite for the battle royale chaos lingers. However, will it run on the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld?
dexerto.com
Best FOV settings for Warzone 2 on PlayStation, PC & Xbox
An FOV slider is finally available in Warzone 2 as players across console and PC can now set their preferred Field of View in the Call of Duty Battle Royale. From where to find this setting to our recommended FOV, here’s everything you need to know. After years of...
Polygon
Monster Hunter finally lets you kill your enemies with giant plushies and squeaky toys
A new update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak coming next week will bring with it new quests, new monsters, and new challenges for players of the Nintendo Switch game to face. It will also usher in a new innovation: the “Stuffed Monster Series” of weapons that transforms the monster-slaying game’s swords, shields, lances, hammers, and horns into cute stuffed animals.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Gets Free DLC 1 Week After Launch
Sonic Frontiers has only been available for a week now, but players on all platforms have been treated to free DLC thanks to Sega and Capcom. The DLC in question is the previously announced Sonic Frontiers x Monster Hunter collaboration pack. Players that download the set will receive the Hunter's Rathalos Outfit and the Felyne's Rathalos Outfit, as well as a Hunter's BBQ set. The BBQ set allows players to unlock Tokens that can be traded to Big the Cat for various items. All in all, it seems like a great free option for players to claim!
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December
CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
IGN
Goat Simulator 3 - 16 Minutes of Gameplay
Prepare yourself for 16 minutes of ridiculous Goat Simulator 3 gameplay, captured at 4K 60FPS to ensure maximum Goat Sim graphical silliness! From deadly lasers, a spooky callback to P.T. and its hallway, alongside a bunch more madness. Goat Simulator 3 releases on 17 November 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation and...
notebookcheck.net
CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC will not be free to download
Despite its rocky launch, CD Projekt Red managed to salvage Cyberpunk 2077 quite well by topping it up with a steady stream of patches. There's a sequel in the works, too, but that is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon. Meanwhile, the only major piece of content to look forward to is the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Unfortunately, it won't be free.
Gamespot
The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Gets Release Date
Toss a coin to your Witcher, because Geralt is getting a next gen makeover before the end of the year. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 launching soon
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be receiving its third free title update soon, containing new monsters, weapons, and more. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 Release Date: November 24, 2022. The third Free Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes out on November 24, 2022. It is...
Every PlayStation Studios game available on Windows PC
We've rounded up a list of every PlayStation Studios game available for your Windows PC.
Horizon Call of the Mountain is a PSVR 2 launch title
The spin-off will debut alongside the new-gen headset
