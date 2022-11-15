ASU Career Services implements Student Success Initiatives

Julie Francis-Pettway Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY — The Albany State University Office of Career Services is implementing new enhancement initiatives during the fall semester to positively impact student success. The initiatives include a new career resources platform, classification checklists, signature events and more.

Career Services’ revitalization is spearheaded by the new director, Julie Francis-Pettway, an ASU alumna (‘97, sociology) who has over 20 years of experience working in career services.