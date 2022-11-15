ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU Career Services implements Student Success Initiatives

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
Julie Francis-Pettway Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY — The Albany State University Office of Career Services is implementing new enhancement initiatives during the fall semester to positively impact student success. The initiatives include a new career resources platform, classification checklists, signature events and more.

Career Services’ revitalization is spearheaded by the new director, Julie Francis-Pettway, an ASU alumna (‘97, sociology) who has over 20 years of experience working in career services.

Georgia Southwestern announces outstanding alumni

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed an honor...
Albany ag summit supports minority farmers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Agriculture Empower Summit designed to benefit underserved farmers was hosted Thursday at the Sherrod Institute. It is a part of Albany activist Shirley Sherrod’s mission to advocate for Black farmers. The Sherrod Institute was once a slave plantation but has transitioned into an educational...
Albany, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Frederica Academy football team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on November 18, 2022, 16:20:00.
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany

ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
Mike Gebhart sells Atlanta papers, maintains ownership of Albany Herald

MARIETTA — Even Steve Miller couldn’t accuse Mike Gebhart of taking the money and running. Gebhart, the president and CEO of Southern Community Newspapers Inc., sold the six metro Atlanta-area newspapers owned by the company to Marietta-based Times-Journal Inc., maintaining ownership only of The Albany Herald. The sale was announced Wednesday by Gebhart and Times-Journal Publisher Otis Brumby III.
Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For people facing homelessness, things like health screenings and haircuts might be a low priority. That’s why the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition came together for their 8th annual Project Homeless Connect event. The chair of the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition, David Blackwell, told WALB that...
Phoebe to be represented in New Year's Rose Parade

ALBANY — The Phoebe Putney Health System will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On Jan. 2, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled “Lifting Each Other Up” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country — including Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami — alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.
Bodean & Poachers, Evan Barber to perform at ChalkFest

ALBANY ─ Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest will usher in the holidays Saturday with a day packed with 11 professional chalk artists, steamroller printmaking, glassblowing demonstrations, craft beer tasting, live music, community chalk artists, an activities area for kids and families, food trucks, and more than two-dozen vendors. “AMA...
Byne senior Kylee Williams scores 1,000th point

ALBANY - She has just started her senior basketball season, but Byne Christian senior Kylee Williams has already reached a milestone. Toward the very end of Monday night's game against Open Bible Williams scored the 1000th point of her high school career. She scored 20 points Monday night in a tight game that saw her team fall 50-46. "The other teams will double and triple team her to try to guard her but she will score about 20 points every game anyway," said Byne Christian head coach David Williams.
Phoebe seeing flu and RSV cases in children as holidays approach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Are RSV and flu cases on the rise in children as the holiday season begins? WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with a south Georgia pediatrician who gave some insight into the topic. A lot of people talking about RSV and flu in children. What are...
Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion

AMERICUS – At its November regular meeting on Tuesday evening, November 15, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) got to see an example of an official proclamation sign to honor Joan Tovar-Martinez, the Sumter County High School and College and Career Academy student who recently won a national championship, earning the Grain Production Proficiency Award (GPPA) at a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national competition in Indianapolis.
Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
Bearcats set to take on Burke County in second round of GHSA Playoffs

As the Bainbridge Bearcats cruised to a 58-20 win at home against Baldwin High School in Friday night’s opening round of the GHSA playoffs, the Bearcats next challenge lies ahead as they prepare for the Burke County Bears on Friday, November 18. Although the Bearcats have won five straight and six of their last nine games, Burke County poses an intriguing matchup for the Bearcats.
Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
