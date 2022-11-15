ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Sea, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Tractor-trailer crash in Marlboro County turns deadly

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver injured in a Marlboro County crash last week has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Nissan sedan was taken to the hospital on Nov. 9, the day of the crash, but succumbed to their injuries on Nov. 11. On...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
CONWAY, SC
abcnews4.com

School bus involved in crash on Hwy 501 in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash in Aynor Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:02 a.m. to S. Main Street and Highway 501. Four students were on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
wpde.com

Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
LAKE CITY, SC
abcnews4.com

20-year-old woman, baby die in Marlboro County crash: Coroner

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 20-year-old woman and her baby died following a crash last Wednesday on Hebron Dunbar Road near the Clio community of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. Brown said Curniyal Jackson passed away last Friday. He added she was pregnant at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy