Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
One in custody after crash involving pedestrian impacts traffic in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police say all westbound lanes of Farrow Pkwy are blocked near Fred Nash Blvd due to a crash near the intersection. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to Mstr Cpl. Thomas Vest. The initial call came in just before 6 p.m.
wpde.com
Dozens of cars, motorcycles burn in Robeson County auto body shop fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An auto body shop burned Friday morning on Old Red Springs Road in the Maxton community of Robeson County, according to officials. Officials said dozens of cars, ATV's, motorcycles and thousands of dollars worth of equipment burned in the fire. Investigators said the business...
wpde.com
2 women killed in Robeson County crash, driver charged: Trooper
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two women died Thursday following a crash on Rennert Road at Hammond Street in Robeson County. North Carolina Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a van. Lewis said the driver and...
wpde.com
Vehicle crashes into fence, shed, then home in Conway; 1 taken to hospital: Official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue asks that drivers avoid the area of Chateau Drive and Gailard Drive in Conway, as they are responding to a two-vehicle crash in which one of the involved vehicles drove through a fence, shed and ultimately struck a residence. One...
Person dies from injuries suffered in Nov. 9 crash with tractor-trailer in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Nov. 9 crash with a tractor-trailer in Marlboro County has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of Hebron Dunbar Road and Dunbar Highway, SCHP said. The person […]
WMBF
Tractor-trailer crash in Marlboro County turns deadly
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver injured in a Marlboro County crash last week has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Nissan sedan was taken to the hospital on Nov. 9, the day of the crash, but succumbed to their injuries on Nov. 11. On...
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:12 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Lanes...
4 students on Horry County school bus involved in crash; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were on an Horry County school bus involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Aynor, but none of them was injured, a district spokesperson said. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at S. Main Street and Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No additional information […]
abcnews4.com
School bus involved in crash on Hwy 501 in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash in Aynor Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:02 a.m. to S. Main Street and Highway 501. Four students were on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries...
3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County […]
wpde.com
Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
wpde.com
Car crashes into Starbucks in 5 Points area of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A car hit the brick portion of the Starbucks in the 5 Points area off of West Palmetto Street in Florence Thursday afternoon, according to an employee at the company. The worker said right now they're closed because of the situation. Florence Police Cpt. Mike...
WECT
Scene cleared following two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. No injuries have been confirmed. The scene has been cleared. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
wpde.com
Person inside vehicle fled on foot following Forestbrook-area gun incident, crash: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a gun incident followed by a two-vehicle car crash. Crews responded to Burcale Road near Stockton Drive around 4 a.m., Wednesday. This is in the Forestbrook area. No one is reportedly injured and officers said there isn't a threat...
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
abcnews4.com
20-year-old woman, baby die in Marlboro County crash: Coroner
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 20-year-old woman and her baby died following a crash last Wednesday on Hebron Dunbar Road near the Clio community of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. Brown said Curniyal Jackson passed away last Friday. He added she was pregnant at...
wpde.com
Former Horry Co. deputy's charges dismissed after 2 women drowned in transport van in 2018
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Charges have been dismissed Friday morning against former Horry County deputy Joshua Bishop in the deaths of two women who drowned in a transport van after Hurricane Florence in 2018, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Clements said the charges of two counts...
wpde.com
Horry Co. woman loses everything in house fire, shares journey of starting over
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family of four and their dog are without a home after a fire burned their house Monday morning. The fire happened on Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road in the Socastee area around 11 a.m. Renter Jessica Kraman said she was volunteering at...
22-year-old charged with murder after Halloween weekend shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office. Griffin Austin Fenters, 22, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two […]
Comments / 0