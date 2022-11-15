MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police say all westbound lanes of Farrow Pkwy are blocked near Fred Nash Blvd due to a crash near the intersection. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to Mstr Cpl. Thomas Vest. The initial call came in just before 6 p.m.

