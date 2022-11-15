ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone

Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
How to Block Emails on iPhone

Emails are a great way to send and receive important files, messages, and updates. But over time, numerous unwanted messages clutter your inbox. They can be spam, offers, or unnecessary images or jokes from your friends. The overall situation can cause a mix-up, and your important emails get lost in...
How to print text messages from an iPhone

You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
How to Rename AirPods on iPhone

By default, your new AirPods will get your device name. If your iPhone’s name is “ABC” and you pair your new AirPods with it, you will see “ABC’s AirPods.“. If you don’t fancy this name, you can use your paired iPhone to rename it within a few minutes. You can change its name if you want to show ownership, exhibit your creativity, or label your devices for better tracking.
How to send your location on iPhone — the easiest way to tell others your whereabouts

"How to send your location on iPhone" is a query that's skyrocketing on Google Search — and with good reason. Everyone should know how to notify their friends, family, and other loved ones of their whereabouts. After all, you don't want to find yourself in a precarious situation not knowing how to ping others your location.
How to Set a Vibrate Only iPhone Alarm

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Often, an iPhone alarm needs to be loud enough to ensure you’ll wake up in the morning. But in some cases, you might prefer your iPhone alarm to vibrate only.
Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million

The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see

Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
HoloKit X Showed Me How an iPhone Can Turn Into an AR Headset for $129

Meta's new VR/AR Quest Pro headset costs $1,500. A HoloLens 2? $3,500. Magic Leap 2? $3,000. The little HoloKit X I wore to swipe AR fireballs at a holographic avatar with my magic wand? $129. All it requires is an iPhone. Before VR was a thing you could easily get...
Emergency SOS is now live on the iPhone 14 lineup in the US and Canada

IPhone 14 users residing in the US or Canada have access to Apple’s new Emergency SOS service. The technology is available on all iPhone 14 models and enables users to send emergency messages when outside of cellular coverage or Wi-Fi. Alongside this feature, an extra function in the Find...
Google brings important feature to Pixel Watch users paying for Fitbit Premium

Google announced that one of the features that was mainly available on Fitbit smartwatches is headed to Pixel Watch: Sleep Profile. Of course, since this is part of the premium subscription introduced by Fitbit, you are required to be a Fitbit Premium member to use it. With Fitbit Premium’s Sleep...
Garmin's first kid-friendly smartwatch with built-in LTE connectivity is here at $150

Children-oriented smartwatches designed to give parents peace of mind while keeping kids fit and entertained are... somewhat surprisingly not very easy to come by, especially if you want to do business with an actual (major) wearable industry player rather than a carrier like T-Mobile or Verizon. Granted, Fitbit does sell...

