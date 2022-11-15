Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
technewstoday.com
How to Block Emails on iPhone
Emails are a great way to send and receive important files, messages, and updates. But over time, numerous unwanted messages clutter your inbox. They can be spam, offers, or unnecessary images or jokes from your friends. The overall situation can cause a mix-up, and your important emails get lost in...
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
Business Insider
How to print text messages from an iPhone
You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
technewstoday.com
How to Rename AirPods on iPhone
By default, your new AirPods will get your device name. If your iPhone’s name is “ABC” and you pair your new AirPods with it, you will see “ABC’s AirPods.“. If you don’t fancy this name, you can use your paired iPhone to rename it within a few minutes. You can change its name if you want to show ownership, exhibit your creativity, or label your devices for better tracking.
laptopmag.com
How to send your location on iPhone — the easiest way to tell others your whereabouts
"How to send your location on iPhone" is a query that's skyrocketing on Google Search — and with good reason. Everyone should know how to notify their friends, family, and other loved ones of their whereabouts. After all, you don't want to find yourself in a precarious situation not knowing how to ping others your location.
makeuseof.com
How to Set a Vibrate Only iPhone Alarm
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Often, an iPhone alarm needs to be loud enough to ensure you’ll wake up in the morning. But in some cases, you might prefer your iPhone alarm to vibrate only.
Phone Arena
Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million
The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see
Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
Phone Arena
Samsung is now spreading Android 13 to the mid-range Galaxy A52 and more Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units
Just in case you needed one more reason to love Samsung's unrivaled software support after its recent avalanche of stable Android 13 updates for both new and old Galaxy devices with mid and high-end specifications, we're happy to bring you not one and not two but three such reasons. That's...
CNET
HoloKit X Showed Me How an iPhone Can Turn Into an AR Headset for $129
Meta's new VR/AR Quest Pro headset costs $1,500. A HoloLens 2? $3,500. Magic Leap 2? $3,000. The little HoloKit X I wore to swipe AR fireballs at a holographic avatar with my magic wand? $129. All it requires is an iPhone. Before VR was a thing you could easily get...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 allows disabling wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display
Apple added new customization options for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display in iOS 16.2 beta 3. Until now, you could only enable or disable the feature on the new iPhones. The latest iOS 16.2 beta, released to developers Tuesday, provides toggles for disabling wallpaper and notifications in...
Phone Arena
Emergency SOS is now live on the iPhone 14 lineup in the US and Canada
IPhone 14 users residing in the US or Canada have access to Apple’s new Emergency SOS service. The technology is available on all iPhone 14 models and enables users to send emergency messages when outside of cellular coverage or Wi-Fi. Alongside this feature, an extra function in the Find...
Phone Arena
Google brings important feature to Pixel Watch users paying for Fitbit Premium
Google announced that one of the features that was mainly available on Fitbit smartwatches is headed to Pixel Watch: Sleep Profile. Of course, since this is part of the premium subscription introduced by Fitbit, you are required to be a Fitbit Premium member to use it. With Fitbit Premium’s Sleep...
What Are The Risks Of Jailbreaking Your iPhone?
If you don't want to be stuck in Apple's walled garden, you may be tempted to jailbreak your iPhone, but doing so comes with considerable risk.
Phone Arena
Garmin's first kid-friendly smartwatch with built-in LTE connectivity is here at $150
Children-oriented smartwatches designed to give parents peace of mind while keeping kids fit and entertained are... somewhat surprisingly not very easy to come by, especially if you want to do business with an actual (major) wearable industry player rather than a carrier like T-Mobile or Verizon. Granted, Fitbit does sell...
