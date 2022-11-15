By default, your new AirPods will get your device name. If your iPhone’s name is “ABC” and you pair your new AirPods with it, you will see “ABC’s AirPods.“. If you don’t fancy this name, you can use your paired iPhone to rename it within a few minutes. You can change its name if you want to show ownership, exhibit your creativity, or label your devices for better tracking.

6 DAYS AGO