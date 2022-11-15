Read full article on original website
WSAZ
New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New, modern travel plazas are coming to the West Virginia Turnpike, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. During a press conference Friday, the executive director of the Parkways Authority alongside West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, unveiled a major redevelopment plan for the Beckley, Bluestone and Morton travel plazas.
November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). Canopy clearing is the act of cutting branches and brush that overhang the Mountain State’s roadways, and it’s a vital part of prolonging the life of the pavement on West Virginia’s 36,000 miles of road.
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
lootpress.com
Live, in person, it’s the 2023 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 22nd annual West Virginia Design & Build Contest is going back to a live and in-person event following two years of virtual contests due to COVID-19. The contest, sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, BridgeWalk, West Virginia Department of Education, and WVU Tech in Beckley, pits middle school and high school students against one another to see who can design the best bridge, using standardized design software. Finalists will also build a scale model of their bridge to see how much force the model will stand before collapsing.
lootpress.com
Low mountains offer great habitat and plenty of game
Nearly every deer hunt begins with week-long studies of the region’s topographical maps. But there is a familiarity that reaches beyond maps, charts, anddiagrams for area hunters. The long, low mountains they call home are as familiar to most as their backyard or community ball diamond. Throughout the East,...
wsvaonline.com
Buck season returns to West Virginia
Buck firearms hunting season begins today in select counties in West Virginia. You can bet Governor Jim Justice will be in the woods at some point and he encourages hunters to be cautious. Justice also announced the return of the Big Buck Photo Contest, which gives hunters an opportunity to...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Studies claim these are West Virginia’s favorite Thanksgiving foods
Two recent studies have declared the most popular Thanksgiving foods in West Virginia, but their answers don't quite line up.
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
Bear firearms season to open up in WV
Firearms season for black bears will open up in West Virginia on Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties.
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
Emergency repairs cause lane closure on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All exits are now back open. The West Virginia Division of Highways says that I-79 is reduced to one lane near mile marker 0 while crews make repairs to a hole in the bridge deck. The bridge passes over I-77 just past the I-77/79 split. WVDOH says that the hole was discovered […]
wchstv.com
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
Eligible West Virginia residents will get help with propane heating expenses
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help […]
NOAA outlook: Will West Virginia have a snowy winter?
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
Company turning coal waste into electronic parts investing in West Virginia
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A company specializing in using coal waste and turning it into components for smartphones and computers is investing $60 million in Wyoming County, Gov. Justice announced on Thursday. According to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice, he announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) is investing the $60 million […]
Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
