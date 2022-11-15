ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Hope, WV

WSAZ

New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New, modern travel plazas are coming to the West Virginia Turnpike, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority. During a press conference Friday, the executive director of the Parkways Authority alongside West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, unveiled a major redevelopment plan for the Beckley, Bluestone and Morton travel plazas.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – November marks the beginning of canopy clearing season for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). Canopy clearing is the act of cutting branches and brush that overhang the Mountain State’s roadways, and it’s a vital part of prolonging the life of the pavement on West Virginia’s 36,000 miles of road.
MARION COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Live, in person, it’s the 2023 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 22nd annual West Virginia Design & Build Contest is going back to a live and in-person event following two years of virtual contests due to COVID-19. The contest, sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, BridgeWalk, West Virginia Department of Education, and WVU Tech in Beckley, pits middle school and high school students against one another to see who can design the best bridge, using standardized design software. Finalists will also build a scale model of their bridge to see how much force the model will stand before collapsing.
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Low mountains offer great habitat and plenty of game

Nearly every deer hunt begins with week-long studies of the region’s topographical maps. But there is a familiarity that reaches beyond maps, charts, anddiagrams for area hunters. The long, low mountains they call home are as familiar to most as their backyard or community ball diamond. Throughout the East,...
WYOMING STATE
wsvaonline.com

Buck season returns to West Virginia

Buck firearms hunting season begins today in select counties in West Virginia. You can bet Governor Jim Justice will be in the woods at some point and he encourages hunters to be cautious. Justice also announced the return of the Big Buck Photo Contest, which gives hunters an opportunity to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

