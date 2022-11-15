Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Microsoft Offers Game Pass Subscribers Apple Music, TV+ for Free
Microsoft is offering an extra incentive for signing up for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in the form of free access to Apple entertainment. From today, it's possible to enjoy three months of free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music as part of your subscription. The timing of this offer means you'll be able to enjoy both services over the entire holiday period if you start the free trials now.
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: $100 Off Google Pixel 7, $80 Off Echo Show 15, More
Black Friday sales are still a week away, but there are plenty of savings to be had now across top tech products and retailers. The Google Pixel 7 is the best $600 Android phone you can buy. And it's on sale for $100 off. The feature-rich handset boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with punch-hole camera and nearly edge-to-edge bezels. Housed in a Gorilla Glass Victus casing, the Pixel 7 is not only durable, but meets the IP68 rating for dust and water ingress. A 4,355mAh battery, solid stereo speakers, and sharp cameras, meanwhile, lend credence to this PCMag Editors' Choice pick.
PC Magazine
iOS 16.2 Lets You Give Your iPhone's Always-On Display a Rest
Apple's iOS 16.2 update includes a change to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max's always-on display. By default, both phones dim when not in use, allowing folks to see notifications, widgets, and the time at a glance. A new setting in iOS 16.2 beta 3, however, addresses complaints that the always-on feature is "too on" by adding options to disable wallpaper and/or notifications when the phone is locked or idle.
PC Magazine
Google Fi Now Comes With One Year of YouTube Premium
Google is looking to attract more people to its Unlimited Plus Google Fi wireless plan by offering an entire year of YouTube Premium for free with a new activation. It's a nice added bonus for anyone looking to get their hands on some well-reviewed cellular service while also getting ad-free YouTube and all the other benefits that come with a YouTube Premium subscription.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Teams Adds Games for Up to 250 Players
The best meetings are short, focused sessions that don't interfere with your work day too much, but Microsoft has other ideas. As The Verge reports, from today Microsoft Teams added a number of casual games to the virtual meeting experience, which can be played with up to 250 of your co-workers (depending on the game).
PC Magazine
Insta360 X3 Review
Insta360 built its brand on dual-lens cameras, and creators who have stuck with the format have been well served by its One series of cameras. While its model name is a little shorter, the X3 ($449.99) follows the One X2 and its concept is the same. The X3's dual lenses capture everything around the camera, and a waterproof design makes it ready for adventures. Editing wizzes can do a lot with 360 footage, particularly with the included software, and HDR processing is a boon for picture quality in mixed light. We like the Insta360 X3 enough to name it our Editors' Choice winner for 360-degree cameras, the first model to earn the award since the Samsung Gear 360 in 2017.
PC Magazine
Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra Review
Business machines come in sizes large and small, but workstation desktops have traditionally been big boxes filled with high-powered hardware. Now, the Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra (starts at $1,119, $2,729 as tested) proves that processing prowess and graphics muscle can fit into much smaller packages. This workstation uses a small form factor design that packs immense capabilities into a compact space. It doesn't quite unseat the HP Z2 Mini G9 as our top compact workstation, but the ThinkStation P360 Ultra is still a top contender with charms of its own.
9to5Mac
Weather on the Way iOS app gains CarPlay support with live radar for your roadtrip navigation
Weather on the Way is a clever app that blends navigation and weather and shows you what conditions to expect throughout your travels. Arriving today is the newest update that brings CarPlay support which means live weather radar plus navigation on your vehicle’s display. Here’s how developer Piotr Knapczyk...
PC Magazine
Nvidia Is Building an AI Supercomputer With Microsoft
Nvidia and Microsoft are teaming up to build "one of the most powerful AI supercomputers in the world." Microsoft is set to provide the infrastructure using Azure, and Nvidia will of course provide the performance through its data center GPUs, networking, and AI software. The end result is expected to produce AI that can be deployed at scale by enterprises, while allowing them to run "state-of-the-art models."
PC Magazine
Obsidian Review
Creating notes is an exercise in putting thoughts into words, and everyone thinks differently, so note-taking demands flexibility. Obsidian is the most flexible note-taking app out there. In software, flexibility usually means a tool can bend to your desires, but it also means you might have to spend significant time customizing it. If you need a note-taking system to work exactly the way you want and don't mind taking the time to get it there, Obsidian is the application you should check out first.
PC Magazine
Walmart Daily Deals: $69 Galaxy Buds Live, $179 HP Chromebook, More
With Black Friday quickly approaching and Cyber Monday and Christmas waiting in the wings, it's time to get serious about holiday shopping. If you still haven't started, Walmart’s online Deals for Days Black Friday sale will help you avoid the rush of last-minute shoppers. With 1,000+ deals available, you’re bound to find something for everyone on your list.
PC Magazine
Samsung 98-Inch QN100B Neo QLED TV Review
These days, you can easily find a 65-inch TV for less than $1,000 and a 75-inch TV for not much more than that. If you want a 98-inch TV, though, you need to be prepared to shell out big money. The QN100B is a 98-inch LED TV similar to the QN90B, just much larger. Its features and performance are nearly identical to the smaller model, which tops out at 85 inches for $4,999.99. The extra 13 inches for the QN100B cost a lot at a startling $39,999.99. To be fair, a 98-inch TV has about 33% more screen area than an 85-inch TV, but that’s still a big price jump. If money is no object, however, and you want the best and biggest TV available, the QN100B is it.
Comments / 0