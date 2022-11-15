These days, you can easily find a 65-inch TV for less than $1,000 and a 75-inch TV for not much more than that. If you want a 98-inch TV, though, you need to be prepared to shell out big money. The QN100B is a 98-inch LED TV similar to the QN90B, just much larger. Its features and performance are nearly identical to the smaller model, which tops out at 85 inches for $4,999.99. The extra 13 inches for the QN100B cost a lot at a startling $39,999.99. To be fair, a 98-inch TV has about 33% more screen area than an 85-inch TV, but that’s still a big price jump. If money is no object, however, and you want the best and biggest TV available, the QN100B is it.

1 DAY AGO