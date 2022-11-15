ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Breweries Are Pouring Superb Fall Beers

With autumn in full swing, it’s the perfect time to sit back and relax with a fall beer from one of these Westchester breweries. Whether you’re ordering a fruity IPA or a pumpkin ale, you’ll find that breweries throughout Westchester are fully stocked for the season. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite beers to drink on a crisp fall afternoon. Be sure to keep an eye out for new beer releases!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon

NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

A Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner With No Prices On The Menu

The inflation rate has been burdensome on many Long Islanders, especially lower-income individuals, and families. Harmony Café and Cohost Toast Coffeehouse Restaurant relieves pressure during the holidays with a free meal. Its 4th Annual Toast-giving Thanksgiving Dinner and is set for Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dinner will run from...
PATCHOGUE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

NY Family Tops Its Own World Record With Over 700,000 Christmas Lights

A family in New York is topping its own world-record Christmas display with over 100,000 more lights this year. Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs, beating the previous winner David Richards, from Australia.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
News 12

Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island

The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
TBR News Media

Farmworkers protest outside Pindar wine shop

It would have seemed like any other day in Port Jeff village if not for the group of union farmworkers picketing on Main Street. Half-a-dozen members of Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW assembled outside the storefront of Pindar wine shop on Thursday, Nov. 10, in a call of action against the shop’s parent company, Pindar Vineyards of Peconic. The protesters carried picket signs and remained for two hours.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island

Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Grab Your Perfect Pie From These Westchester Bakeries

Don’t have time to bake a pie this holiday season? Pick up a delicious pie from one of these Westchester County bakeries. What is Thanksgiving without a picture-perfect pie to round out your meal? It’s the sweet note you end on after enjoying Thanksgiving with your loved ones. If you don’t have time to whip one up, let one of these bakeries worry about that for you.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

Best Pizza in New Paltz Has an Incredible Backstory

All photos by Chris Galeano, courtesy of Best Pizza. CIA graduate and “celebrity chef” Frank Pinello brings Brooklyn-style pies to New Paltz via his new shop, Best Pizza. Can it live up to the name?. Frank Pinello never wanted to open a pizzeria. After graduating from the Culinary...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hot 99.1

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sheltonherald.com

'Well-known' grocery store eyes Shelton's Fountain Square

SHELTON — Fountain Square may soon be home to a “well-known,” but as of now unnamed, grocery store. Fountain Square, LLC, developers of the massive project at 801 Bridgeport Ave., at the intersection with Parrott Drive in Shelton, requested an amendment to its already approved uses to allow for a grocery store — which attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents the developers, refused to name at this point. The grocery store would be limited to 15,000 square feet.
SHELTON, CT

