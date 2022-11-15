Read full article on original website
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
BBC
Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears
A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man who said axe death was accident admits murder
A man who told police he killed a woman accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree has admitted murdering her. Andrew Burfield changed his plea at Preston Crown Court to admit killing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, who was hit an estimated 12 times with the axe. The court had...
BBC
A46 murder trial: Accused TikTok star admits lying to police
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has admitted lying to the police. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep the...
BBC
Jermaine Cools: Plaque unveiled for boy who was fatally stabbed
The father of a boy who was fatally stabbed in south London a year ago has said he feels there has been "no change" since his son's death. Jermaine Cools, 14, from Croydon, is believed to be the youngest person to die in such a way in London last year.
BBC
Man found guilty of guest house murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and...
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death
A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
BBC
Hillsborough victims 'still being treated like public property'
A woman whose father died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has criticised the Home Office for still treating the victims like "public property". Charlotte Hennessy, whose father James was among the 97 killed in the tragedy, said the decision to review pathology failings without seeking permission from the families was "disrespectful".
BBC
Murder probe launched in Coventry after man found dead in car
A murder investigation has begun after a man was found dead in a car in Coventry. Officers were alerted to the discovery by paramedics on The Coppice at about 13:40 GMT on Friday, West Midlands Police said. The man is believed to be in his 30s. The area has been...
BBC
Sgt Matiu Ratana: Date set for murder trial
A man accused of murdering Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, was shot while working at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020. Louis De Zoysa, 25, of no fixed address,...
BBC
Armagh: Students taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming ill
Nine students have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC). Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the building after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran, chief executive of the college, said all...
BBC
RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
