Omaha, Neb. -- Coming off a 2-1 win over #23 Missouri State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, the Creighton men's soccer team travels to Seattle, Washington to take on the top-ranked and NCAA #2 national seed Washington on Sunday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m. (CT).

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO