GoCreighton.com

#11 Volleyball Clinches Share Of Ninth Straight BIG EAST Title

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The 11th-ranked Creighton Volleyball team clinched at least a share of its ninth straight BIG EAST regular-season title with a 3-0 win at DePaul on Friday, Nov. 18th. Scores of Creighton's (25-3, 17-0 BIG EAST) 17th consecutive victory were 27-25, 25-14, 25-20. Picked third in the preseason...
