Robert Tatman
3d ago
I was jumping out of airplanes and helicopters when I was 17. This poor teen knows what he is doing and the adult consequences that come with commiting adult crimes. Bet your life he has a record.
Trixie 05
3d ago
and this is why there should be tracking devices on all unsold vehicles! seems like a no brainier!
Dennis Johnson
3d ago
and because of this waste of space teenager the price of insurance goes up and the price of the cars goes up , I'll bet that the dealerships insurance rates go up and that gets passed on to the buyers , lock this %%#$& up for 20 to 30 years after he got out I'll bet he thinks twice about stealing a car
