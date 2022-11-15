ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

JamBase

The Smile Makes US Debut In Providence: Recap, Photos & Setlist

The Smile, the new group consisting of Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, with Tom Skinner, made their United States debut last night at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence, Rhode Island with a rousing 18-song show. The trio sounded terrific after a summer across Europe touring together. The evening...
PROVIDENCE, RI
theyankeexpress.com

Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills

The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
DOVER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WHAV

North Shore Holiday Light Show Returns to Haverhill’s Crescent Farm Through the End of December

The North Shore Holiday Light Show returns to Crescent Farm for its third season starting Friday and remains until the end of December. The display, operated by the business, Bold Media of Hauppauge, New York, opens Friday, Nov. 18, and continues every weekend until Saturday, Dec. 31. Tours are also available weekdays during the week of Christmas and the week after. Hours usually range from 5-9 p.m. but vary depending on the day.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA
94.9 HOM

Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery

The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
ROCHESTER, NH
NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket

A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

First snow of the season won't stick around, says Dave Epstein

Snow will come, and snow will go — unless you’re in Eastern Massachusetts, in which case the snow probably won’t show up at all. The areas around Fitchburg, Leominster and on west to the Berkshires could get the first flakes of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, GBH meteorologist Dave Epstein said. But don’t expect much accumulation.
FITCHBURG, MA

