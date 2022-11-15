Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
TCU Senate calls on Tufts to recognize ULTRAThe Tufts Daily
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
JamBase
The Smile Makes US Debut In Providence: Recap, Photos & Setlist
The Smile, the new group consisting of Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, with Tom Skinner, made their United States debut last night at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence, Rhode Island with a rousing 18-song show. The trio sounded terrific after a summer across Europe touring together. The evening...
WATCH: Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Stops by New Hampshire Veterans Home
As someone who grew up playing the drums, I’ve always greatly admired the work of Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. With the band on its way to superstardom, Allen was involved in a car accident that threatened to rob him of that dream. He suffered severe injuries and nearly lost both arms.
Why We Should All Be Pulling Hard for Massachusetts Native Jay Leno After Terrifying Accident
On Monday, we learned that longtime “Tonight Show” host, Boston comedy legend, and Andover native Jay Leno had been involved in an accident inside his legendary garage in Burbank, California. Leno released a statement saying he was okay, and would be back on his feet shortly. It sounds...
Kevin James ‘first ever celebrity’ to visit Livia’s Dish in Worcester
When Livia’s Dish co-owner Kristina Ciejka saw that comedian Kevin James was stopping by Worcester restaurants on Friday, she reached out to him over Instagram to see if he’d consider stopping by hers. While James didn’t end up seeing her message, he still made his way to Livia’s...
theyankeexpress.com
Otherworldly voices and forms haunt The Dover Mills
The Dover Mills still sits at One Washington Center in the heart of downtown Dover, New Hampshire. The mill’s history is ripe with tales of prosperity and woe. Perhaps that is why its walls are full of ghosts and ethereal noises passing through the time barrier. The mills go...
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
North Shore Holiday Light Show Returns to Haverhill’s Crescent Farm Through the End of December
The North Shore Holiday Light Show returns to Crescent Farm for its third season starting Friday and remains until the end of December. The display, operated by the business, Bold Media of Hauppauge, New York, opens Friday, Nov. 18, and continues every weekend until Saturday, Dec. 31. Tours are also available weekdays during the week of Christmas and the week after. Hours usually range from 5-9 p.m. but vary depending on the day.
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery
The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket
A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for New Hampshire Towns Have You Heard of?
I grew up in good 'ole Leominster, Massachusetts. There weren't any particularly clever nicknames for my town. The best we could come up with was Lemon-town or L-town for short. We had a little more fun with the surrounding towns:. Fitchburg = Bitchburg. Worcester = The Dirty Woo. Lunenburg= Looney-burg.
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
wgbh.org
First snow of the season won't stick around, says Dave Epstein
Snow will come, and snow will go — unless you’re in Eastern Massachusetts, in which case the snow probably won’t show up at all. The areas around Fitchburg, Leominster and on west to the Berkshires could get the first flakes of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, GBH meteorologist Dave Epstein said. But don’t expect much accumulation.
