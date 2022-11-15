DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.

