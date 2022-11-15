Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"That's the best news possible" - Rafael Nadal pleased that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
tennisuptodate.com
Courier believes Tsitsipas and family need therapy after spat at ATP Finals: "They're hurting him and they're hurting his chances"
Jim Courier thinks the family of Stefanos Tsitsipas are hurting his chances at success and he wants to see the player step away from them for a while. The bond between the Tsitsipas family is very strong and his parents have always been present in his tennis career. Both of his parents come from tennis as well which makes their passion for success even higher. However, Courier thinks it's not working the way they want it to work:
Tennis-Djokovic beats Ruud to win record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title
TURIN, Italy, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to collect a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, earning the biggest paycheck ever in tennis - $4,740,300 - for completing the season-ending tournament unbeaten.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled
Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
Furious England fans reveal how they will dodge Qatar booze ban in World Cup stadiums
DEFIANT England fans have vowed to still "get p****d" before games in the wake of Qatar's sudden stadium booze ban. The announcement comes despite supporters previously being promised they could drink beer in stadiums throughout the tournament. The stunning booze ban comes just two days before the tournament kicks off.
Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.
BBC
UK Championship final: Ding Junhui leads 6-2 against Mark Allen
China's Ding Junhui remains on course to win the UK Championship for a fourth time as he took a commanding 6-2 lead against Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in the first session of the final. Ding made successive century breaks of 126 and 135 in frames four and five to take...
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
BBC
England: Gareth Southgate says players will take the knee before Iran World Cup 2022 match
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Southgate says his England players will take the knee...
