Tech layoffs are soaring this month
November is shaping up to be a brutal month for tech layoffs — and we’re only halfway through. Driving the news: Amazon is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 employees, the largest reduction to its headcount in the company's history (though a teeny fraction of its 1 million employees), the New York Times reports.
Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find jobs ASAP or leave the country
When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it. Under the umbrella of a tech giant, not only would he have job security, he thought, but visa security as well. Originally from China, he needed the sponsorship of an H-1B work visa to stay in the U.S.
Amazon's Horrible CEO Guts Thousands
The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) board should have known Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy was the wrong person to take the job within days of when he moved into the corner office. The former chief of the highly profitable Amazon Web Services could not get his hands around the larger e-commerce business. This will cost thousands of Amazon workers their jobs, and he will keep his.
Read the memo Amazon's Alexa and devices chief Dave Limp sent to notify his division of layoffs: 'I know this news is tough to digest'
Amazon began a round of corporate layoffs Tuesday. It reportedly wants to lay off 10,000 people. Amazon employees have complained of a communications vacuum from leadership. Devices chief Dave Limp emailed his division Wednesday morning to notify them of the layoffs. Amazon began what is expected to be the most...
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
CNET
QLED vs. OLED: What's the Difference and Which TV Is Better?
Two fundamentally different TV technologies, QLED and OLED, have similar names. If you're buying a new TV, you'll want to know the differences between each one. In our side-by-side reviews, OLED beats QLED, but you can save some money with QLED. Now that the 2022 holiday shopping season is here,...
CNBC
Amazon lays off some devices employees: Read the memo from hardware chief Dave Limp
Amazon is laying off members of its devices and services team, according to a memo from hardware chief Dave Limp. The job cuts are part of broader layoffs hitting Amazon as it faces a worsening economic outlook. is laying off some employees in its devices and services unit, hardware chief...
Vox
Silicon Valley layoffs aren’t just a cost-cutting measure. They’re a culture reset.
A wave of significant layoffs is crashing across Silicon Valley. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of Facebook. Amazon has confirmed plans to slash as many as 10,000 corporate and tech jobs. Lyft. Robinhood. Stripe. Netflix. Coinbase. They’re all downsizing. And they’re not just axing jobs — they’re also doing away with some of the perks that have become synonymous with working in tech.
BBC
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs
Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
techaiapp.com
This Microsoft Office deal gets you a lifetime license for $39, or two licenses for $59
Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you’re doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying a subscription for Office 365 may not be in your immediate plans.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay $392m penalty for harvesting location tracking details of users
Google has been assigned paying a $392m penalty as it harvested location tracking details of its users without their consent, respectively. The landmark legal pronouncement came at the end of last week when a team of US attorneys confirmed that the tech giant was keeping a track of moments of its users through ‘ Location History’ even after they explicitly said NO to such practices.
Elon Musk cancels ‘$400’ Twitter staff lunches, removes other employee benefits
Elon Musk’s reworking of newly acquired Twitter continues, as the CEO said in a statement on Sunday that previously free lunches at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters would no longer be covered by the company. This follows just days after The New York Times reported on Musk’s “Twitter Takeover,”...
Albany Herald
Former SpaceX employees file labor-law complaint
Eight former SpaceX employees filed labor-law complaints, alleging that Elon Musk's space company unlawfully fired workers after they wrote company management a letter begging them to publicly condemn Musk's "harmful" behavior on social media. The former workers allege that SpaceX terminated their employment for participating in "concerted protected activities." Those...
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
The Verge
DoorDash now lets couriers drop and block rude customers without penalty
DoorDash has expanded its safety toolkit, rolling out new features that will automatically check in with delivery workers and provide easier ways to report incidents that could impact the safety of both its customers and employees. As the first line of defense, the company has introduced SafeChat: an automated message...
aiexpress.io
Opera update adds built-in TikTok support to help scratch that scrolling itch
When you’ve discovered your self reaching to your cellphone to examine TikTok, Opera can allow you to try this inside its browser. Opera has introduced that you would be able to now use TikTok throughout the sidebar of its internet browser, so you may log in to your account and scroll by the For You feed as you’re shopping the online.
Phone Arena
Google notes changes coming to Google Maps including AR-based "Search with Live View"
On Thursday, Google revealed in a blog post that some changes are coming to Google Maps. One new feature, "Search with Live View," was unveiled in September and will start rolling out next week on both iOS and Android platforms in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. The feature, which uses augmented reality, requires that you use your phone's camera. Here's how it works.
Google to simplify location tracking controls following $400 million settlement
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google is facing a lot of regulatory scrutiny in the EU, but other parts of the world are also slowly starting to investigate big tech companies more closely. The search business is feeling the pressure in the US, with a lawsuit built around user location tracking from 2018 leading to a $400 million settlement just this week.
